NewsPhotosWho Is Teji Kahlon? Punjabi Singer Shot In Canada As Rohit Godara Gang Issues Violent Threats And Takes Credit
photoDetails

Who Is Teji Kahlon? Punjabi Singer Shot In Canada As Rohit Godara Gang Issues Violent Threats And Takes Credit

Who is Teji Kahlon? Punjabi singer shot in Canada as Rohit Godara gang claims responsibility and issues deadly warning.
Updated:Oct 22, 2025, 02:38 PM IST
Rohit Godara Gang Shoots Punjabi Singer Teji Kahlon

1/7
Rohit Godara Gang Shoots Punjabi Singer Teji Kahlon

A gang linked to Rohit Godara has publicly claimed responsibility for a shooting attack on Punjabi singer Teji Kahlon, saying he was shot in the abdomen/stomach and issuing a warning that this was “just the beginning.”

Who he is?

2/7
Who he is?

Teji Kahlon is a Punjabi singer and actor based in Canada, active in the Punjabi diaspora music scene.

Musical style:

3/7
Musical style:

His music blends traditional Punjabi folk instruments and rhythms with modern production, combining cultural roots with contemporary sounds.

Notable songs

4/7
Notable songs

Some of his tracks include “Jhoomar,” “Mithi Jail,” “Time Chak Da,” and “Bapu Tera Putt Nikamma.”

Streaming reach

5/7
Streaming reach

The song “Mithi Jail” reportedly has about 91,000 listeners on Spotify, indicating a measurable digital audience.

Accusers & allegations

6/7
Accusers & allegations

The gang’s online post named Mahendra Saran Dilana, Rahul Rinau, and Vicky Phalwan, claiming they shot Kahlon because he allegedly offered money to their enemies, supplied arms to rival groups, acted as an informant (“mukhbiri”), and planned attacks on their associates and threatened further violence if he did not “understand.”

 

Expanded threat

7/7
Expanded threat

In a chilling expansion of the threat, the Rohit Godara gang issued a stark, public warning that any person found to be financially or otherwise supporting the “traitor” (Teji Kahlon) would face harsh consequences and that the families of such abettors would not be spared.

(All Images: X/YouTube Still/Facebook)

Teji Kahlon punjabi singer Teji Kahlon Rohit Godara Gang who is Teji Kahlon Teji Kahlon shooting Punjabi Singer Canada Gang war Canada Lawrence Bishnoi gang Mahendra Saran Dilana Vicky Phalwan Indian-origin crime groups Extortion Canada Hawala traders threat
9
13
6
7
9
