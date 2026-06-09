Who is the FIRST celebrity to get married in 2026? Not Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda but...
As 2026 has already reached its midway point, it's time to look back at the celebrities who tied the knot this year. While singer Armaan Malik and fashion influencer Aashna Shroff became the first Indian celebrity couple to get married in 2025, here's a look at the star who kicked off the wedding season in 2026 by becoming the year's first celebrity to get married.
Celebrity marriage 2026
Every year, several celebrities take the next step in their personal lives by tying the knot with their loved ones, making headlines and delighting fans. From intimate ceremonies to grand celebrations, these star-studded weddings often become some of the most talked-about events of the year.
(Image: Freepik)
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding
One of the biggest celebrity weddings of 2026 was that of South Indian stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, fondly known as "ViRosh" among fans. The couple exchanged vows on February 26, 2026, in an intimate yet grand destination wedding held at Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya, in Udaipur, Rajasthan. After years of keeping their relationship out of the spotlight, the duo officially sealed their union with traditional Telugu and Kodava wedding rituals. They later made their first public appearance as newlyweds at the Udaipur airport before hosting a lavish reception in Hyderabad attended by family, friends, and members of the film industry. However, despite their high-profile wedding, Rashmika and Vijay were not the first celebrity couple to get married in 2026.
(Image: @rashmika mandanna/Instagram)
Who is the first Indian celebrity to get married in 2026?
Actress and social media personality Nupur Sanon became the first Indian celebrity to get married in 2026. She tied the knot with singer Stebin Ben in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony held in Udaipur on January 11, 2026, after celebrating their pre-wedding festivities with family and close friends a day earlier on January 10.
(Images: @Nupur Sanon/Instagram)
Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben relationship speculation
Speculation about Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's relationship first surfaced in 2022 when the two shared a series of warm and cosy photos on social media. Fans soon began noticing their frequent appearances together at festive celebrations, including Diwali and Christmas gatherings. The duo was also often spotted attending family dinners and birthday celebrations alongside Nupur's sister, Kriti Sanon. Despite constant attention from paparazzi and growing curiosity among fans, neither Nupur nor Stebin publicly confirmed their relationship.
Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon's close friendship
For nearly three years, Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon publicly maintained that they were nothing more than close friends, despite persistent dating rumours. In a 2025 interview with Hindustan Times, Stebin denied being in a relationship but spoke fondly of Nupur, describing their bond as incredibly special. He revealed that he had spent a significant amount of time with her and shared a connection unlike any other in his life. Throughout this period, the duo consistently referred to each other as "best friends," even as fans speculated about a romance due to their undeniable chemistry.
Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon once denied being in a relationship
For nearly three years, Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon publicly maintained that they were nothing more than close friends, despite persistent dating rumours. In a 2025 interview, Stebin denied being in a relationship but spoke fondly of Nupur, describing their bond as incredibly special. He revealed that he had spent a significant amount of time with her and shared a connection unlike any other in his life. Throughout this period, the duo consistently referred to each other as "best friends," even as fans speculated about a romance due to their undeniable chemistry. Their reluctance to label the relationship only added to the mystery, keeping followers guessing about what was really going on between them.
Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben marriage
Actress Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben exchanged wedding vows on January 11, 2026, during an elegant multi-day celebration in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Blending tradition with modern romance, the couple celebrated their union with both a classic white wedding ceremony and traditional Hindu pheras, paying tribute to their individual cultural backgrounds in an intimate yet grand affair.
Trending Photos