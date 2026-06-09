Who is the FIRST celebrity to get married in 2026? Not Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda but...

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For nearly three years, Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon publicly maintained that they were nothing more than close friends, despite persistent dating rumours. In a 2025 interview, Stebin denied being in a relationship but spoke fondly of Nupur, describing their bond as incredibly special. He revealed that he had spent a significant amount of time with her and shared a connection unlike any other in his life. Throughout this period, the duo consistently referred to each other as "best friends," even as fans speculated about a romance due to their undeniable chemistry. Their reluctance to label the relationship only added to the mystery, keeping followers guessing about what was really going on between them.