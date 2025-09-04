Who Is The Most Handsome Man In The World 2025? Beats Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise; Only Indian Actor In The List Has Drop-Dead Looks - In Pics
The Most Handsome Man In The World 2025: So, who is the most good-looking handsome man as per the latest Techno Sports list which has been updated since its last one ( which released earlier this year). Interestingly, the top slot is again retained by K-pop icon Kim Taehyung, popularly known as V from BTS racing ahead of Hollywood and Bollywood biggies including Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, Robert Pattinson and Hrithik Roshan among others. V is followed by Robert Pattinson, Hrithik Roshan and Tom Holland. Let's take a look at the complete list of Top 10 Most Handsome Men in the World 2025:
BTS V aka Kim Taehyung
The K-pop idol is a dashing young man with an ocean of fan-following. Currently serving in the South Korean military, he is set to return later this year, further fueling anticipation for his comeback.
Robert Pattinson
The British heartthrob who gained fame as Edward Cullen in Twilight and later as The Batman, is currently gearing up for the release of his sci-fi thriller Mickey 17.
Hrithik Roshan
The Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan has been previously ranked as one of the most handsome men in the world. He was recently seen in the Netflix docu-series The Roshans. He is 51 and has two kids with former wife Sussanne Khan. The two continue to remain friends and co-parent their children. All eyes are on Hrithik's War 2 with Jr NTR.
Tom Holland
Tom Holland is the recipient of numerous accolades, including a BAFTA Award, he was featured on the Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe list of 2019.
David Beckham
David Beckham - the former professional footballer, the president and co-owner of Inter Miami CF and co-owner of Salford City is considered one of the best players of his generation and one of the greatest set-piece specialists of all time. He won 19 major trophies in his career, and is the only English player to win league titles in four different countries.
Idris Elba
Idris Elba, 52, has received a Golden Globe Award as well as nominations for three BAFTA Awards and six Emmy Awards. He was named in the Time 100 list of the Most Influential People in the World in 2016. He is one of the top 20 highest-grossing actors.
Justin Trudeau
The former Prime Minister of Canada has often been complemented for his good looks and charismatic personality.
Bradley Cooper
The Oscar-nominated actor has charmed audiences with his performances in The Hangover, Silver Linings Playbook, American Sniper, and American Hustle.
Chris Evans
Best known as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans continues to be one of Hollywood’s most beloved and handsome actors.
Zac Efron
The 37-year-old Zac began acting professionally in the early 2000s and rose to prominence as a teen idol for his leading role as Troy Bolton in the High School Musical film series (2006–2008).
