Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2957756https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/who-is-the-mysterious-creator-of-demon-slayer-artist-behind-record-breaking-anime-who-keeps-their-gender-face-and-real-name-a-secret-2957756
NewsPhotosWho Is The Mysterious Creator Of Demon Slayer? Artist Behind Record-Breaking Anime Who Keeps Their Gender, Face, And Real Name A Secret
photoDetails

Who Is The Mysterious Creator Of Demon Slayer? Artist Behind Record-Breaking Anime Who Keeps Their Gender, Face, And Real Name A Secret

The creator of Demon Slayer remains one of the most secretive figures in anime, with an identity still hidden behind pen names and mystery.

Updated:Sep 09, 2025, 06:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Demon Slayer Set to Release in India

1/7
Demon Slayer Set to Release in India

The wait is almost over for Indian fans! The much-awaited Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc (Season 4) is officially releasing in India on September 12, 2025. With immense global popularity, Indian audiences are gearing up for an epic theatrical experience.

Follow Us

Phenomenal Global Reach

2/7
Phenomenal Global Reach

Since its debut, Demon Slayer has broken records worldwide, from box office domination in Japan (Mugen Train) to massive streaming numbers across platforms. Now, Indian fans get to be part of this cultural wave.

Follow Us

Who is Behind This Masterpiece?

3/7
Who is Behind This Masterpiece?

Creator who goes by the pen name - Koyoharu Gotouge, the mysterious creator of Demon Slayer, remains one of the most private figures in the anime world. The only known “image” of Gotouge is a quirky self-portrait, a crocodile wearing glasses!

Follow Us

A Private Yet Powerful Voice

4/7
A Private Yet Powerful Voice

Gotouge has never publicly revealed their face, real name, or even confirmed gender. Some reports refer to them as “she,” but they’ve preferred neutral pronouns (“they/them”), further protecting their privacy and identity.

Follow Us

First Manga Artist on TIME 100 List

5/7
First Manga Artist on TIME 100 List

In 2021, Gotouge became the first mangaka ever to be named among Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People. This recognition followed the record-breaking success of Mugen Train and cemented Gotouge’s global impact.

Follow Us

Inspired by Legends

6/7
Inspired by Legends

Tatsuhiko Katayama, in an old interview with Manga Plus, talked about Gotouge, saying, "Tanjiro originally didn’t have any scars or earrings. I had Gotoge-sensei add them when making the draft. I said there was no impact in his appearance and that I wanted something to him that made him pop, like how Rurouni Kenshin has that scar. He said a simple “got it” and made Tanjiro as he is now. I first thought the earrings were a little feminine, but they really accentuate his character."

Follow Us

Early Career Beginnings

7/7
Early Career Beginnings

Gotouge’s first one-shot, Kagarigari, debuted in 2013 when they were just 24 years old. A mere six years later, Demon Slayer was a global sensation.

 

(All Images: Instagram Still/X/YouTube Still)

Follow Us
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle ArcDemon Slayer Infinity Castle Arc movie release date IndiaDemon Slayer Infinity Castle Arc advance bookingDemon Slayer Infinity Castle movieDemon Slayer Infinity Castle Movie ticketsBookMyShowDemon Slayer ticketsdemon slayerdemon slayer infinity castle bookmyshowEntertainmentDemon Slayer CreatorKoyoharu Gotougewho is Koyoharu Gotouge
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
ATP Rankings
Updated ATP Rankings After US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz On Top, Jannik Sinner At 2nd, Novak Djokovic Jumps To...
camera icon8
title
Sunrisers Hyderabad
4 Players Sunrisers Hyderabad Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Shami And...
camera icon8
title
Mysterious Places In India
Most Mysterious Places In India — Final One Is Truly Shocking!
camera icon12
title
OTT releases this week
OTT Releases This Week (September 8 - September 14) - Coolie, Saiyaara To Su From So, 12 NEW Movies & Shows On Netflix, Prime Video And More
camera icon7
title
GST 2.O
GST Rate Cut On Insurance: Should You Wait Till Sept 22? Health Premiums Could Rise Up To 5% Despite Tax Relief
NEWS ON ONE CLICK