Who Is The Mysterious Creator Of Demon Slayer? Artist Behind Record-Breaking Anime Who Keeps Their Gender, Face, And Real Name A Secret

Tatsuhiko Katayama, in an old interview with Manga Plus, talked about Gotouge, saying, "Tanjiro originally didn’t have any scars or earrings. I had Gotoge-sensei add them when making the draft. I said there was no impact in his appearance and that I wanted something to him that made him pop, like how Rurouni Kenshin has that scar. He said a simple “got it” and made Tanjiro as he is now. I first thought the earrings were a little feminine, but they really accentuate his character."