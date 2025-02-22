Who Is Tony Beig? The Indo-American Tycoon Who Tied The Knot With Nargis Fakhri

5 / 7

Tony Beig, a Indian-American business tycoon, was born in 1984 in Kashmir, India. he is the founder of Dioz Group and a prominent US-based entrepreneur. Tony is the brother of television producer Johnny Beig, while his father, Shakeel Ahmad Beig, is a former Deputy Inspector General of Jammu and Kashmir and a well-known politician.

He earned his MBA in Business, Management, and Marketing from Victoria University, Australia.

His journey began in 2006 as Managing Director of Elanic International, a top US apparel brand. As Dioz Group's chairman, he oversees multiple firms, including Alanic, 8Health, and Oasis Apparel, as per News18 reports.