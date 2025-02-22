Who Is Tony Beig? The Indo-American Tycoon Who Tied The Knot With Nargis Fakhri
Nargis Fakhri marries her longtime beau Tony Beig in a hush-hush wedding! Here's all you need to know about the businessman who stole Nargis' heart.
Wedding Bells For Nargis Fakhri Tony Beig!
Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri has tied the knot with her longtime beau, Tony Beig. Reports suggest that the couple recently had a secret wedding in Los Angeles. According to a Reddit post, they opted for an intimate ceremony at the Four Seasons LA Hotel in Beverly Hills last weekend.
Tony Beig's Social Profile
Tony Beig maintains a social profile that primarily reflects his lavish lifestyle and cherished moments with family and friends. On Instagram, he boasts 279K followers with 578 posts, showcasing a mix of luxury, personal moments, and inspiring quotes centered around business and success.
Nargis - Tony's 7 Tier Wedding Cake
Rockstar actress Nargis Fakhri has tied the knot with her longtime beau, Tony Beig. Their grand 7-tier wedding cake is going viral on social media . The ceremony was an intimate affair, attended only by close family and friends. The cake is artistically embellished with the phrases 'Happy Marriage' and the couple’s initials. The viral picture is captioned "Family Celebration," perfectly capturing the warmth and joy of the occasion.
Recent Trip With Nargis
The couple recently embarked on an incredible trip to Qatar, sharing photos with H.E. the Prime Minister of Qatar. They had visited the country earlier as well.
Meet Tony Beig
Tony Beig, a Indian-American business tycoon, was born in 1984 in Kashmir, India. he is the founder of Dioz Group and a prominent US-based entrepreneur. Tony is the brother of television producer Johnny Beig, while his father, Shakeel Ahmad Beig, is a former Deputy Inspector General of Jammu and Kashmir and a well-known politician.
He earned his MBA in Business, Management, and Marketing from Victoria University, Australia.
His journey began in 2006 as Managing Director of Elanic International, a top US apparel brand. As Dioz Group's chairman, he oversees multiple firms, including Alanic, 8Health, and Oasis Apparel, as per News18 reports.
Nargis Fakhri's Diamond Ring
Actress Nargis Fakhri, currently honeymooning in Switzerland, was seen flaunting her diamond ring in recently viral pictures.
Tony's First Public Post
Tony Beig is making headlines after marrying his longtime beau, Nargis Fakhri. Their wedding news is creating a buzz online, with their official public post going viral on social media. Fans eagerly await official confirmation and wedding pictures.
(Images: @tb/ Instagram)
Trending Photos