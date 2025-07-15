Who Is Top5? From Viral Fame To London Stabbing - The Controversial Journey Of Toronto Rapper Hassan Ali
Top5, born Hassan Ali, is a Toronto-based rapper of Somali descent who rose to prominence through viral street rap videos and a provocative online presence.
His early rise to fame was fueled by viral rap videos and a highly visible, often controversial presence on social media.
Ali’s career has been overshadowed by serious legal troubles. In 2021, he was charged in connection with an alleged fatal shooting in Toronto. According to reporting by CBC News and other Canadian outlets, he fled to the United States before being arrested and extradited back to Canada. He was released under strict house arrest conditions in 2023 following months in custody.
Recently, Top5 made headlines again after he was reportedly stabbed in the neck while interacting with fans at a music festival in London. As per various media reports, he survived the attack and is recovering.
Top5 has been publicly aligned with Drake, frequently expressing support on social media and attending events where the OVO founder was present. In 2024, he went viral for attempting to deface a Kendrick Lamar promotional display at a Toronto hotel, reportedly in response to the high-profile rap feud between Kendrick and Drake.
He gained recognition in the city’s drill and trap scene with gritty tracks like “Movie,” “Heard of Me,” and “2 Cases,” often incorporating coded language and references tied to street culture and alleged real-life incidents.
