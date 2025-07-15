Advertisement
Who Is Top5? From Viral Fame To London Stabbing - The Controversial Journey Of Toronto Rapper Hassan Ali

Toronto rapper Top5 was reportedly stabbed in the neck while greeting fans at a London music festival, according to multiple media reports.
Updated:Jul 15, 2025, 05:51 PM IST
Real Name

Real Name

Top5, born Hassan Ali, is a Toronto-based rapper of Somali descent who rose to prominence through viral street rap videos and a provocative online presence.

 

Rise to Fame

Rise to Fame

His early rise to fame was fueled by viral rap videos and a highly visible, often controversial presence on social media.

Controversies

Controversies

Ali’s career has been overshadowed by serious legal troubles. In 2021, he was charged in connection with an alleged fatal shooting in Toronto. According to reporting by CBC News and other Canadian outlets, he fled to the United States before being arrested and extradited back to Canada. He was released under strict house arrest conditions in 2023 following months in custody.

 

Stabbing Incident

Stabbing Incident

Recently, Top5 made headlines again after he was reportedly stabbed in the neck while interacting with fans at a music festival in London. As per various media reports, he survived the attack and is recovering.

Connection with Drake

Connection with Drake

Top5 has been publicly aligned with Drake, frequently expressing support on social media and attending events where the OVO founder was present. In 2024, he went viral for attempting to deface a Kendrick Lamar promotional display at a Toronto hotel, reportedly in response to the high-profile rap feud between Kendrick and Drake.

Music Style and Notable Tracks

Music Style and Notable Tracks

He gained recognition in the city’s drill and trap scene with gritty tracks like “Movie,” “Heard of Me,” and “2 Cases,” often incorporating coded language and references tied to street culture and alleged real-life incidents.

Image Credits

Image Credits

(All Images: YouTube Still/Instagram)

