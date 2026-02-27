Who is Vaneeza Sattar? Meet gorgeous Pakistani actress who has been linked to cricketer Shoaib Malik

2 / 6

Who is Vaneeza Sattar?

Vaneeza Sattar is a famous Pakistani model-actress who shot fame with popular show Laadli. As per Gulf news, Vaneeza hails from Karachi and completed her graduation at Karachi University. On Instagram, she has 124K followers and often shared updates from her shows and personal life.

There has been no confirmation about why and how Vaneeza's name was linked to former Pakistani cricketer and his alleged 4th wedding.