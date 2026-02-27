Who is Vaneeza Sattar? Meet gorgeous Pakistani actress who has been linked to cricketer Shoaib Malik
Shoaib Malik marriage news: Let's find out more about another Pak star whose name recently popped up in the controversy.
Shoaib Malik marriage news: The buzz around former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik has once again fuelled up on social media. While no official word has been on the matter as yet, chatter about his fourth impending marriage did rock internet for a while. Several names have been reportedly linked to to the cricketer who is currently married to Pakistani actress Sana Javed. Let's find out more about another Pak star whose name recently popped up in the controversy.
Who is Vaneeza Sattar?
Vaneeza Sattar is a famous Pakistani model-actress who shot fame with popular show Laadli. As per Gulf news, Vaneeza hails from Karachi and completed her graduation at Karachi University. On Instagram, she has 124K followers and often shared updates from her shows and personal life.
There has been no confirmation about why and how Vaneeza's name was linked to former Pakistani cricketer and his alleged 4th wedding.
Vaneeza Sattar's career highs
Before stepping into acting world, Vaneeza Sattar appeared as a model and even featured in Ahmed Jahanzeb’s famous music video Tera Mera Hai Pyar Amar. The young actress has miles to go before reaching to the top. The audiences have showered her with praise for a negative character portrayal in her show 'Laadli'.
Shoaib Malik's weddings
Shoaib Malik was first married to Ayesha Siddiqui in 2002 but the couple divorced after nearly eight years. In 2010, he married Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. The duo were together for over a decade before separating in 2024. They have a son, who currently lives with Sania Mirza.
He then married a third time with Pakistani actress Sana Javed on January 20, 2024.
Who is Sana Javed?
Pakistani actress Sana Javed made her debut in 2012 with Shehr-e-Zaat and later on appeared in several serials. She went on to star in successful shows like Khaani, Ruswai and Dunk among several others.
Sana Javed-Shoaib Malik
She did her school and college at the Pakistan International School in Jeddah, and later moved to Lahore with her family and later graduated from the University of Karachi.
Sana was first married to singer Umair Jaswal in a private Nikah ceremony in Karachi. They got divorced in 2023 and in January 2024, Sana married former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.
