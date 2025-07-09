Advertisement
Who Is Vedika Prakash Shetty, Alia Bhatt's Ex-Assistant Arrested For Allegedly Forging Actor's Signature And Cheating Her Of Rs 76.9 Lakh Embezzlement

Meet Vedika Prakash Shetty, Alia Bhatt’s ex-assistant, arrested for allegedly forging her signature and embezzling Rs 76.9 lakh.
Updated:Jul 09, 2025, 02:32 PM IST
Arrest and Allegations

1/8
Arrest and Allegations

Vedika Prakash Shetty, Alia Bhatt’s former personal assistant, was arrested by Mumbai Police in Bengaluru for allegedly cheating the actress and embezzling funds.

Embezzlement Amount

2/8
Embezzlement Amount

Vedika is accused of misappropriating more than Rs 76 lakh from Eternal Sunshine Productions Pvt. Ltd. and Alia's personal accounts over a span of two years, from August 2022 to 2024, as reported by ANI.

 

Position and Access

3/8
Position and Access

Vedika held a trusted role as a secretary in Alia’s production company, which gave her control over financial matters and access to sensitive financial data.

Filing of Complaint

4/8
Filing of Complaint

A police complaint was filed by Alia’s mother, Soni Bhatt, at Juhu Police Station earlier this year, leading to a formal case being registered on January 23, 2025.

 

Legal Charges

5/8
Legal Charges

The case has been registered under sections 316(4) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertain to criminal breach of trust and fraud, as per ANI report.

 

Tenure with Alia

6/8
Tenure with Alia

Vedika worked with Alia Bhatt for over two years, which ended last year, as reported by Hindustan Times, managing both personal and professional tasks, including overseeing the operations of Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Company Background

7/8
Company Background

Eternal Sunshine Productions was founded by Alia in 2021, with its debut project being Darlings, a Netflix film starring Alia and others.

 

Alia's Current Projects

8/8
Alia's Current Projects

Alia is currently busy filming Alpha, a Yash Raj Films spy thriller set to release on December 25, and Love and War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

 

