Who owns the most expensive celebrity homes in India? Shiv Shakti to Mannat - Check these 7 stunning sea-facing abodes of Bollywood stars priced over Rs 100 crores - In pics
Most expensive celebrity homes in India: From Ajay Devgn and Kajol's Shiv Shakti abode to Shah Rukh Khan's dreamy Mannat - the list is long.
Most Expensive Indian Celebrity Homes
Most Expensive Indian Celebrity Homes: Today, in this feature, we will take a look at some of our top Indian stars who are also proud owners of most expensive and luxurious houses in the country. From Ajay Devgn and Kajol's Shiv Shakti abode to Shah Rukh Khan's dreamy Mannat - the list is long!
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
Ajay Devgn & Kajol's abode Shiv Shakti
Ajay Devgn & Kajol's abode Shiv Shakti
Bollywood's power couple Ajay Devgn & Kajol reside in a massive bungalow in Juhu worth approximately Rs 60 crore, reportedly.
Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa
Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa
Amitabh Bachchan's one of the most beautiful and palatial houses in Mumbai - Jalsa is located in in Juhu and this valued at around Rs 100-120 crore, reportedly. It was originally gifted to Amitabh Bachchan by filmmaker Ramesh Sippy following the success of their film Satte Pe Satta.
Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat
Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat
Shah Rukh Khan's iconic, sea-facing, six-storey mansion located at Bandstand in Bandra West, Mumbai - is currently under renovation. One of the most famous celebrity homes in the country is valued at approximately Rs 200 crore as of 2025. It was originally named Villa Vienna.
Saif Ali Khan's Pataudi Palace
Saif Ali Khan's Pataudi Palace
Pataudi Palace is also known as Ibrahim Kothi, is located in Haryana. This ancestral home is passed from the last ruling nawab, Iftikhar Ali Khan, to his son, the last recognized titular nawab, Mansoor Ali Khan, the palace is currently held by his son Saif Ali Khan. It is reportedly valued at Rs 800 crore. Spread across a huge 10-acre estate with 150 rooms, including seven dressing rooms, seven bedrooms, and 7 billiard rooms reportedly.
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Home
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Home
The 'it' couple of Bollywood recently held a Greh Pravesh puja at their newly renovated Krishna Raj bungalow. It is an 8-storey ancestral residence located in Pali Hill, Bandra, Mumbai. The swanky mansion is valued at approximately Rs 250-400 crore.
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's home
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's home
This sea-facing, Rs 119 crore home in Bandra belongs to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. It is strategically placed between Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat and Salman Khan's Galaxy. It has over 11,266 sq. ft. of carpet area and a 1,300 sq. ft. private terrace.
Hrithik Roshan's Mansion
Hrithik Roshan's Mansion
Offering a panoramic view of the Arabian Sea, this plush apartment in Juhu valued at Rs 97.50-100 crore. This three-floor sky villa is designed by Ashiesh Shah.
Trending Photos