Who owns the most expensive celebrity homes in India? Shiv Shakti to Mannat - Check these 7 stunning sea-facing abodes of Bollywood stars priced over Rs 100 crores - In pics

5 / 8

Saif Ali Khan's Pataudi Palace

Pataudi Palace is also known as Ibrahim Kothi, is located in Haryana. This ancestral home is passed from the last ruling nawab, Iftikhar Ali Khan, to his son, the last recognized titular nawab, Mansoor Ali Khan, the palace is currently held by his son Saif Ali Khan. It is reportedly valued at Rs 800 crore. Spread across a huge 10-acre estate with 150 rooms, including seven dressing rooms, seven bedrooms, and 7 billiard rooms reportedly.