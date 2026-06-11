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NewsPhotosWho really performed that scene? 7 Bollywood stars and their secret stunt doubles - Know their real names
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Who really performed that scene? 7 Bollywood stars and their secret stunt doubles - Know their real names

Shah Rukh Khan to Hrithik Roshan: Meet the 7 daring stunt doubles risking it all for your favourite Bollywood actors.

Updated:Jun 11, 2026, 01:01 PM IST
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Bollywood stars and their secret stunt doubles

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Bollywood stars and their secret stunt doubles

The Faces Behind the Stunts: Today, in this series, let's take a look at the rare photos of top stunt performers with our Bollywood stars. You will be surprised to check the viral pictures from social media which shows them posing with the A-listers from behind-the-scenes (BTS) footage as they perform heavy duty action stunts in big blockbusters. 

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram file photos/Reddit pages)

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Shah Rukh Khan with his stunt man

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Shah Rukh Khan with his stunt man

Shah Rukh Khan with his stunt man

Here, in the picture you spot Hasit Savani (Left) posing Shah Rukh Khan during his Brahmastra (2022) shoot. The same clothes, make-up and hairdo is uncanny and now takes us on a nostalgia trip to the movie and this particular action scene, right?

Another famous body double for SRK is Prashant Walde (Right), who has worked with the superstar for at least 17 years including Jawan, Fan, Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Don 2 and Pathaan among others.

 

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Taapsee Pannu's stuntwoman

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Taapsee Pannu's stuntwoman

Taapsee Pannu's stuntwoman 

Bollywood's famous stunt woman Sanober Pardiwalla has performed many risky stunts for actors including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Katrina Kaif. Here, she performed the scene for Taapsee Pannu.

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Salman Khan with body double

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Salman Khan with body double

Salman Khan with body double

Salman Khan's most famous Parvez Kazi (,Left) who has quite often performed stunts for him in movies including Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Dabangg 3, Tiger Zinda Hai, Race 3, Bharat, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. 

Late Sagar Pandey (Right) also performed for Salman Khan in many movies including Bhajrangi Bhaijaan, ‘Tubelight’, ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’, ‘Dabangg’, ‘Dabangg 2’ and TV shows like ‘Bigg Boss’. He died at 50 reportedly due to a heart attack.

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Hrithik Roshan’s body double

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Hrithik Roshan’s body double

Hrithik Roshan’s body double

For many movies, Hrithik Roshan’s Mansoor Ali Khan has played his body double and stunt man. Movies including Bang Bang, Vikram Vedha, Agneepath, War, and Fighter - Khan has performed several stunts for the star.

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Parineeti Chopra with stuntwoman

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Parineeti Chopra with stuntwoman

Parineeti Chopra with stuntwoman

While Parineeti mostly does her own stunts in movies, professional stuntwomen and Bollywood veteran Geeta Tandon has worked as her body double in many projects. 

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Aishwarya Rai with her body double

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Aishwarya Rai with her body double

Aishwarya Rai with her body double

The very beautiful Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Dhoom stunts are still fresh in fan memory. Sanober Pardiwalla, in the picture, can be seen posing with the gorgeous actress during the filming of the scene.

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Aamir Khan's body double in Dhoom 3

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Aamir Khan's body double in Dhoom 3

Aamir Khan's body double in Dhoom 3

In Dhoom 3, professional stuntman Joe Dryden served as the primary stunt double for Aamir Khan. Additionally, stunt performer Nick Beyeler also worked as body double and stunt performer for him.

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Stunt Doubles of Bollywood starsShah Rukh Khan's stuntmanHrithik Roshan's body doubleEntertainmentfamous stuntwoman
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