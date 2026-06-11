Who really performed that scene? 7 Bollywood stars and their secret stunt doubles - Know their real names

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Shah Rukh Khan with his stunt man

Here, in the picture you spot Hasit Savani (Left) posing Shah Rukh Khan during his Brahmastra (2022) shoot. The same clothes, make-up and hairdo is uncanny and now takes us on a nostalgia trip to the movie and this particular action scene, right?

Another famous body double for SRK is Prashant Walde (Right), who has worked with the superstar for at least 17 years including Jawan, Fan, Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Don 2 and Pathaan among others.