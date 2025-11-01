7 / 7

Atul Kochhar is a renowned restaurateur, television personality, and author, best known for being one of the first Indian chefs to receive a Michelin star—not once, but twice—for his exceptional culinary contributions in London. With a global presence through his Atul Kochhar Hospitality Group, he operates several acclaimed restaurants worldwide.

Kochhar has also made a mark as an author, having penned six popular cookbooks, including Curries of the World and Simple Indian. His estimated net worth is around Rs 33.4 crore ($4 million), as per reported by Indian Business Times.

(All Images credit: instagram)