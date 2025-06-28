Who Was Actress Shefali Jariwala? From Past Relationships To Net Worth — 5 Things You Didn't Know About The Late Star
Shefali Jariwala Passes Away
In tragic news, actress and model Shefali Jariwala has passed away at the age of 42. According to media reports, the actress died due to cardiac arrest.
The 'Kaanta Laga' Girl
Shefali Jariwala became a household name after her sizzling performance in the music video Kaanta Laga. She also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 5 and Nach Baliye 7 alongside Parag Tyagi. In 2019, she appeared in Bigg Boss 13, where she became a fan favorite.
Shefali Was an Engineer
Shefali earned a Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology from Sardar Patel Engineering College in Gujarat.
Met Parag at a Friend's Dinner Party
The late actress was married to actor Parag Tyagi, known for the 2016 show Brahmarakshas. Shefali met Parag at a mutual friend’s dinner party, where he reportedly fell for her instantly. The couple dated for nearly four years before tying the knot in 2014.
Previously Married to Harmeet Singh of Meet Bros
Before Parag, Shefali was married to musician Harmeet Singh of the Meet Bros duo. The former couple divorced in 2009.
Dated Siddharth Shukla
Shefali, who gained popularity on Bigg Boss 13, had previously dated the late actor Siddharth Shukla. Their past relationship was revealed during the show, though the two later became close friends.
Battled Epilepsy Bravely
Shefali was vocal about her long-term health struggles, particularly her battle with epilepsy. She once shared that she had her first seizure at the age of 15 and that stress and anxiety triggered her condition. However, she credited regular exercise for helping her remain seizure-free and manage depression.
Shefali's Net Worth
According to media reports, Shefali’s net worth was around 1 million dollars, which is approximately Rs 7.5 crore in Indian rupees. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this figure.
