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NewsPhotosWho was Atiq Ahmed? India’s one of the most notorious gangsters who contested against PM Modi and was killed live on TV — His story in Dhurandhar 2 and who plays him
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Who was Atiq Ahmed? India’s one of the most notorious gangsters who contested against PM Modi and was killed live on TV — His story in Dhurandhar 2 and who plays him

Dhurandhar 2 has finally hit theatres, and fans can’t keep calm. While the film is receiving strong reactions, many viewers are now curious about the real-life inspirations behind its characters—especially the gangster figure portrayed in the story.

Updated:Mar 19, 2026, 10:03 PM IST
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Is Dhurandhar 2 Inspired by Real Events?

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Is Dhurandhar 2 Inspired by Real Events?

Dhurandhar 2 draws inspiration from real-life events, blending fact with fiction. This mix makes the narrative more engaging, allowing audiences to connect with the story on a deeper level.

One such character is Atif Ahmed in the film, believed to be inspired by real-life gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed.

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Who Was Atiq Ahmed?

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Who Was Atiq Ahmed?

Atiq Ahmed was one of India’s most notorious gangster-politicians. He was shot dead live on television in 2023 along with his brother, Ashraf Ahmed.

A history-sheeter, Ahmed was also an active politician. He served as a Member of Parliament and as an MLA in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, primarily associated with the Samajwadi Party.

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Over 160 Criminal Cases

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Over 160 Criminal Cases

Atiq Ahmed had nearly 160 criminal cases registered against him. Despite being in custody for several years, he continued to contest elections.

In 2019, he was convicted in a kidnapping case linked to the 2005 murder of his political rival, Raju Pal.

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His First Criminal Case

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His First Criminal Case

Atiq Ahmed’s first criminal case dates back to 1979, when he was accused of murder. He rose to prominence in the 1990s and early 2000s, a period marked by political instability in Uttar Pradesh.

 

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Political Journey

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Political Journey

Ahmed entered politics in 1989, winning the Allahabad West assembly seat as an independent candidate. He went on to win multiple elections and became a five-time MLA. Later, he joined the Samajwadi Party and continued his political career.

 

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Contested Against Narendra Modi

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Contested Against Narendra Modi

In 2019, Atiq Ahmed contested the Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an independent candidate, securing 833 votes.

 

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Atiq Ahmed’s Death

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Atiq Ahmed’s Death

On April 15, 2023, Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range in Prayagraj while being escorted by police for a medical check-up.

The shocking incident unfolded live on television. Moments before the attack, the brothers were interacting with the media when gunmen opened fire, killing both on the spot despite heavy police presence.

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Atiq Ahmed’s Character in Dhurandhar 2

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Atiq Ahmed’s Character in Dhurandhar 2

In Dhurandhar 2, the character Atif Ahmed is shown as an ally of Major Iqbal (played by Arjun Rampal). He is depicted as assisting in anti-national activities, aligning with the film’s broader theme of justice against those working against India.

 

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Who Played Atiq Ahmed in the Film?

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Who Played Atiq Ahmed in the Film?

Actor Salim Siddiqui essays the role inspired by Atiq Ahmed in Dhurandhar 2.

 

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Who is Salim Siddiqui?

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Who is Salim Siddiqui?

Salim Siddiqui is known for his work across films and web series. He has appeared in popular projects like Mirzapur, Scam 2003: The Telgi Story, Bambai Meri Jaan, and Special Ops. He has also shared screen space with Vikrant Massey in previous roles.

 

(All images: X)

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