Who was former RBI Governor S. Venkitaramanan? The real-life hero who inspired Manoj Bajpayee's 'Governor'
Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming movie
Directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, the film is based on the life and decisions of former RBI Governor S. Venkitaramanan, the man credited with helping India navigate the devastating balance of payments crisis of the early 1990s.
Also starring Adah Sharma and Noushad Mohamed Kunju, Governor is scheduled to hit theatres on June 12.
Manoj Bajpayee's 'Governor' is inspired by a real-life hero
Over the past few weeks, Manoj Bajpayee has revealed that the film draws inspiration from the life of former RBI Governor S. Venkitaramanan and the extraordinary decisions he took when India's economy stood on the brink of collapse.
At a time when the country was facing one of its worst financial crises, Venkitaramanan played a key role in preventing India from defaulting on its international obligations and helped lay the groundwork for the economic reforms that followed.
Who was S. Venkitaramanan?
S. Venkitaramanan was an Indian civil servant, economist and the 18th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India. He served as RBI Governor from December 1990 to December 1992, a period widely regarded as one of the most challenging phases in India's economic history.
He is best remembered for steering the country through the 1991 balance of payments crisis, when India's foreign exchange reserves had fallen to dangerously low levels, threatening the nation's ability to pay for essential imports.
His leadership and bold decision-making are often credited with helping India avoid a financial catastrophe and paving the way for the economic liberalisation era.
Educational qualifications
Born into a Tamil family, Venkitaramanan pursued a Master's degree in Physics from University College, Thiruvananthapuram. He later earned a Master's degree in Industrial Administration from Carnegie Mellon University in the United States.
His academic background, combined with decades of administrative experience, prepared him for some of the most important economic responsibilities in independent India's history.
A distinguished career in public service
A senior IAS officer, Venkitaramanan held several key positions in both the central and state governments.
In the late 1960s, he served as the private secretary to former Union Minister C. Subramaniam and witnessed India's Green Revolution from close quarters.
Between 1985 and 1989, he served as Finance Secretary under the government of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. He also worked as an adviser to the Karnataka government during a period of President's Rule.
His most significant assignment, however, came in 1990 when he was appointed Governor of the Reserve Bank of India.
Why is S. Venkitaramanan remembered?
Venkitaramanan's legacy is closely tied to India's economic crisis of 1991.
At the time, India's foreign exchange reserves had dwindled to the point where the country had barely enough funds to cover a few weeks of imports. Faced with an unprecedented emergency, he approved a highly controversial yet necessary measure—using India's gold reserves as collateral to secure emergency foreign loans.
Under his leadership, gold was shipped overseas and pledged to international banks to raise approximately USD 405 million. The move helped India avoid a sovereign default and bought crucial time for policymakers to implement sweeping economic reforms.
Today, the decision is viewed as one of the most important turning points in modern Indian economic history.
Manoj Bajpayee on playing the 'unsung hero'
Speaking to ANI, Manoj Bajpayee described Venkitaramanan as a visionary who took enormous risks at a time when the country's future was uncertain.
According to the actor, the former RBI Governor was not considered the obvious choice for the role but was brought in during a national emergency. Bajpayee said Venkitaramanan's unconventional thinking and willingness to take difficult decisions helped prevent India from going bankrupt.
The actor added that the film aims to highlight the story of a man whose contribution to India's economic survival remains largely unknown to the public.
Death
S. Venkitaramanan passed away on November 18, 2023, at the age of 92.
Though not a household name, he is remembered by economists, policymakers and historians as the man who helped India weather one of its darkest financial storms—a legacy that will now be brought to the big screen through Governor.
(Images: @bharat.archives/Instagram)
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