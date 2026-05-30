Who was former RBI Governor S. Venkitaramanan? The real-life hero who inspired Manoj Bajpayee's 'Governor'

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S. Venkitaramanan was an Indian civil servant, economist and the 18th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India. He served as RBI Governor from December 1990 to December 1992, a period widely regarded as one of the most challenging phases in India's economic history.

He is best remembered for steering the country through the 1991 balance of payments crisis, when India's foreign exchange reserves had fallen to dangerously low levels, threatening the nation's ability to pay for essential imports.

His leadership and bold decision-making are often credited with helping India avoid a financial catastrophe and paving the way for the economic liberalisation era.