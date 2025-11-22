Advertisement
NewsPhotosWho Was Harman Sidhu? Punjabi Singer Who Died In Tragic Road Accident At 37 - A Look At His Life, Rise To Fame And His Impressive Social Media Following
Who Was Harman Sidhu? Punjabi Singer Who Died In Tragic Road Accident At 37 - A Look At His Life, Rise To Fame And His Impressive Social Media Following

Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu passed away on Saturday, November 22, 2025, after a fatal road accident. 

Updated:Nov 22, 2025, 03:52 PM IST
Tragic Accident on Mansa–Patiala Road

Tragic Accident on Mansa–Patiala Road

Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu passed away on Saturday, November 22, 2025, after a fatal road accident. The 37-year-old artist was reportedly returning to his village when his car collided with a truck on the Mansa–Patiala road. The impact was so severe that the vehicle was crushed completely, leaving no chance of survival.

 

Initial Reports on the Crash

Initial Reports on the Crash

According to early updates from Deccan Chronicle and regional media reports, the collision was head-on, and the car was mangled beyond recognition. Authorities are still verifying further details, but primary reports indicate he died on the spot.

 

Early Life & Background

Early Life & Background

Harman Sidhu hailed from Khiala village near Mansa district in Punjab. Growing up in a region deeply rooted in Punjabi music and folk traditions, Harman developed a passion for singing at a young age, eventually pursuing it professionally.

 

Rise to Fame

Rise to Fame

Harman shot to fame with his 2007 hit track Paper Ya Pyar, featuring Miss Pooja. The song became a massive chartbuster and made him a popular voice among Punjabi youth, helping solidify his place in the Punjabi music industry.

 

Popular Songs

Popular Songs

Over the years, Harman Sidhu delivered several well-received tracks that strengthened his fanbase. His notable songs include: Paper Ya Pyar (with Miss Pooja), Bebe Bapu, Koi Chakkar Nai, Babbar Sher, Multan VS Russia

These songs continue to be loved for their catchy beats and relatable lyrics.

Social Media Presence

Social Media Presence

Harman maintained a modest yet loyal following across digital platforms:

Instagram: 3,742 followers

Facebook: 18,000 followers

YouTube (Harman Sidhu Music): 13.1K subscribers

Fans often praised him for staying grounded and connected with his audience.

Family & Public Reaction

Family & Public Reaction

Harman Sidhu is survived by his wife and young daughter. His family has not issued a formal statement yet. Fans and supporters across Punjab have expressed deep grief, remembering him as a warm personality and a soulful artist gone too soon.

