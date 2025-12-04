Who Was Major Mohit Sharma? Soldier Who Infiltrated Hizbul Mujahideen In Pakistan, Was Posthumously Awarded Ashoka Chakra, And Is At Centre Of 'Dhurandhar' Row
As Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar approaches its release, attention has turned to Major Mohit Sharma, the highly decorated Army officer whose name has become central to the controversy surrounding the film.
Meet Major Mohit Sharma
Major Mohit Sharma was a celebrated Special Forces officer who earned a reputation for fearlessness, meticulous planning, and unwavering dedication. He was posthumously conferred the Ashoka Chakra, India’s highest peacetime gallantry award, for his extraordinary valour in combat.
Was Part of Indian Army's 1 Para Special Forces — what is it?
Born in Rohtak, Haryana, in 1978, Major Sharma rose through the ranks to become one of the most respected members of the Indian Army’s 1 Para Special Forces (Para SF). The Para SF is known for undertaking the toughest, most covert, and high-risk missions. Sharma joined the National Defence Academy (NDA) in 1995, setting the foundation for a remarkable military career.
Awarded Sena Medal
Major Sharma received the Sena Medal for gallantry for a daring undercover operation in Jammu & Kashmir, where he infiltrated a terrorist group and eliminated two militants, a mission that demanded exceptional skill and courage.
His Military Journey
After completing his training at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), he was commissioned into the 5th Battalion of the Madras Regiment in December 1999. His early years in service took him into the heart of counterinsurgency operations, where he frequently worked in dangerous environments — sometimes under assumed identities to penetrate militant networks.
Infiltrated Hizbul Mujahideen
Following a stint with the Rashtriya Rifles in Jammu & Kashmir, Major Sharma volunteered for the elite Special Forces. After the challenging probation and training period, he was selected for the 1 Parachute Battalion (Special Forces). It was during this tenure that he carried out one of his most remarkable missions: infiltrating a Hizbul Mujahideen module in 2004 while operating undercover. His success in this operation earned him the Sena Medal.
Laid his life for country
In March 2009, Major Sharma was deployed on another high-stakes mission in Kupwara, Kashmir. During the intense encounter, multiple militants were neutralised, but he sustained critical injuries while leading from the front. Despite the wounds, he continued to protect his team until he eventually succumbed to his injuries.
Posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra
Even after being severely injured, Major Sharma refused to retreat. He engaged the terrorists at close range, eliminated four of them, and ensured the safety of his team. For displaying unparalleled bravery, leadership, and sacrifice, he was posthumously honoured with the Ashoka Chakra.
Why is Dhurandhar being linked to Major Mohit Sharma?
Major Sharma’s family alleges that Ranveer Singh’s character bears strong resemblance to the officer — particularly the plotline of infiltrating a terrorist organisation in Pakistan and dismantling it. They claim the filmmakers neither sought permission nor consulted the family before drawing from his life, operations, or persona.
Is Dhurandhar based on true events?
Several reports indicate that Dhurandhar pulls inspiration from real-life incidents and personalities. Sanjay Dutt’s role is rumoured to mirror Karachi police “encounter specialist” Chaudhary Aslam Khan Swati, who was killed in a Taliban bombing in 2014. Akshaye Khanna’s character is believed to resemble Sardar Abdul Rehman Baloch, a notorious Lyari gangster killed in 2009, and is also compared by some to NSA Ajit Doval, who formerly served as an intelligence officer.
However, makers have denied the claim.
Major Mohit Sharma's family's petition
In their petition, Major Sharma’s family claims that Dhurandhar is being marketed using Major Mohit Sharma’s name and that the story appears to be based on his life and covert operations. They argue that this was done without consent, authorisation, or consultation with them, and have sought legal intervention.
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar follows the story of an Indian soldier who infiltrates terrorist groups in Kashmir. The film boasts a powerful ensemble cast featuring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna.
Dhurandhar is slated for theatrical release on December 5.

