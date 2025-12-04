Who Was Major Mohit Sharma? Soldier Who Infiltrated Hizbul Mujahideen In Pakistan, Was Posthumously Awarded Ashoka Chakra, And Is At Centre Of 'Dhurandhar' Row

5 / 11

Following a stint with the Rashtriya Rifles in Jammu & Kashmir, Major Sharma volunteered for the elite Special Forces. After the challenging probation and training period, he was selected for the 1 Parachute Battalion (Special Forces). It was during this tenure that he carried out one of his most remarkable missions: infiltrating a Hizbul Mujahideen module in 2004 while operating undercover. His success in this operation earned him the Sena Medal.