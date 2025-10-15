Who Was Pankaj Dheer? The Mahabharat Actor Whose Debut Film Failed, Is Still Worshipped In Temples — Know All About His Wife, Son Who Played Ravan, Net Worth

4 / 8

His portrayal of Karna made him so popular that his image was featured in school textbooks, and statues modeled after him are still worshipped in Karnal and Bastar.

In an interview with India Forums, Dheer revealed: “I also have two temples where puja is done every day. I am worshipped there in Karna Mandir. I have been to those temples — one is in Karnal and one in Bastar. There is an eight-feet-tall statue of mine, and people come there and worship it. When I go there, people love me from the bottom of their hearts. This shows they have accepted me as Karna. It becomes very difficult for others to play that role again.”