Who Was Pankaj Dheer? The Mahabharat Actor Whose Debut Film Failed, Is Still Worshipped In Temples — Know All About His Wife, Son Who Played Ravan, Net Worth

Actor Pankaj Dheer, best known for his portrayal of Karna in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, has passed away.The 68-year-old actor was reportedly diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
Father Was a Legendary Filmmaker
Dheer, who was well-known for his work in the entertainment industry, was also the son of renowned film director C.L. Dheer.
Debut Film Failed
Born in Punjab on November 9, 1956, Pankaj Dheer began his acting journey in 1981 with the movie Poonam. Initially, he aspired to become a director, but eventually made his acting debut in the 1983 film Sookha. Although the movie did not perform well at the box office, Dheer rose to fame in 1988 with BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, where he played the iconic role of Karna.
DYK: Dheer Has an 8-Foot-Tall Statue in a Temple
His portrayal of Karna made him so popular that his image was featured in school textbooks, and statues modeled after him are still worshipped in Karnal and Bastar.
In an interview with India Forums, Dheer revealed: “I also have two temples where puja is done every day. I am worshipped there in Karna Mandir. I have been to those temples — one is in Karnal and one in Bastar. There is an eight-feet-tall statue of mine, and people come there and worship it. When I go there, people love me from the bottom of their hearts. This shows they have accepted me as Karna. It becomes very difficult for others to play that role again.”
Dheer’s Work After Mahabharat
After the success of Mahabharat, Dheer appeared in numerous films and television shows, including Sanam Bewafa, Sadak, Zee Horror Show, Chandrakanta, Soldier, Baadshah, Andaaz, Sasural Simar Ka, Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev, and Badho Bahu. His last appearance was in Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare. Prior to that, he acted in Ajooni.
Family
Pankaj Dheer was married to Anita Dheer, and the couple had two children. His son, Nikitin Dheer, is a popular actor known for films like Chennai Express, Jodhaa Akbar, and Sooryavanshi. He has also portrayed Ravan on screen. His daughter-in-law, Kratika Sengar, is a well-known television actress.
Pankaj Dheer’s Net Worth
According to BusinessUpturn.com and WION, Pankaj Dheer’s estimated net worth was around $180 million.
Dheer’s Funeral Details
The Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) confirmed his demise and announced that his cremation would be held the same day at Pawan Hans Crematorium, Mumbai.
