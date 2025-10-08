Who Was Rajvir Jawanda: Ex-Cop Who Became Punjab’s Music Sensation; Father Served In Punjab Police — Know His Net Worth, Family & Best Songs

5 / 8

Rajvir completed his schooling at Sanmati Vimal Jain School. Trained under Lalli Khan, he was inspired by legends such as Lal Chand Yamla Jatt and Gurdas Maan. He graduated from DAV College, Jagraon, and later pursued post-graduation at Punjabi University, where he shared classrooms with artists like Kanwar Grewal and Kulwinder Billa. Interestingly, Rajvir also cleared the Punjab Police examination and underwent training before pursuing a full-time career in music.