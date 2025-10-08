Who Was Rajvir Jawanda: Ex-Cop Who Became Punjab’s Music Sensation; Father Served In Punjab Police — Know His Net Worth, Family & Best Songs
Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Dies
Singer-actor Rajvir Jawanda met with an accident on September 27 near Baddi while travelling to Shimla on his motorcycle, leaving him in critical condition.
Remained on Life Support for 11 Days
Rajvir Jawanda remained on life support for 11 days at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, before he succumbed to his injuries.
Where Did Rajvir Jawanda Belong To?
Rajvir Jawanda, a celebrated name in contemporary Punjabi music, hailed from Pona village in Ludhiana’s Jagraon.
Rajvir Jawanda’s Family
Rajvir’s father served in the Punjab Police, while his mother, Paramjeet Kaur, was a homemaker. He also had a younger sister. Rajvir was married and a father of two children.
Education and Early Life
Rajvir completed his schooling at Sanmati Vimal Jain School. Trained under Lalli Khan, he was inspired by legends such as Lal Chand Yamla Jatt and Gurdas Maan. He graduated from DAV College, Jagraon, and later pursued post-graduation at Punjabi University, where he shared classrooms with artists like Kanwar Grewal and Kulwinder Billa. Interestingly, Rajvir also cleared the Punjab Police examination and underwent training before pursuing a full-time career in music.
Acting Career
Rajvir Jawanda made his acting debut in Gippy Grewal’s 2018 war biopic Subedar Joginder Singh, where he portrayed a soldier with heartfelt sincerity. He later appeared in films such as Jind Jaan and Mindo Taseeldarni.
Popular Songs of Rajvir Jawanda
Some of Rajvir’s most popular tracks include Tu Disda, Khush Reha Kar, Sardari, Surname, Afreen, Landlord, Down to Earth, and Kangani , songs that made him a household name in Punjab’s music scene.
Rajvir Jawanda’s Net Worth
By 2023, Rajvir Jawanda’s estimated net worth was Rs 7.44 crore (as per The Daily Guardian). On September 27, 2025, he set out on his prized BMW R1250 GS Adventure bike, worth over Rs 22 lakh.
