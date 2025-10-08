Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2969548https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/who-was-rajvir-jawanda-ex-cop-who-became-punjab-s-music-sensation-father-served-in-punjab-police-know-his-net-worth-family-best-songs-2969548
NewsPhotosWho Was Rajvir Jawanda: Ex-Cop Who Became Punjab’s Music Sensation; Father Served In Punjab Police — Know His Net Worth, Family & Best Songs
photoDetails

Who Was Rajvir Jawanda: Ex-Cop Who Became Punjab’s Music Sensation; Father Served In Punjab Police — Know His Net Worth, Family & Best Songs

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda has tragically passed away at the age of 35. He succumbed to injuries sustained in a fatal bike accident. Here’s a look at his life, family, career, and top songs.
Updated:Oct 08, 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Dies

1/8
Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Dies

Singer-actor Rajvir Jawanda met with an accident on September 27 near Baddi while travelling to Shimla on his motorcycle, leaving him in critical condition.

 

Follow Us

Remained on Life Support for 11 Days

2/8
Remained on Life Support for 11 Days

Rajvir Jawanda remained on life support for 11 days at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, before he succumbed to his injuries.

Follow Us

Where Did Rajvir Jawanda Belong To?

3/8
Where Did Rajvir Jawanda Belong To?

Rajvir Jawanda, a celebrated name in contemporary Punjabi music, hailed from Pona village in Ludhiana’s Jagraon.

 

Follow Us

Rajvir Jawanda’s Family

4/8
Rajvir Jawanda’s Family

Rajvir’s father served in the Punjab Police, while his mother, Paramjeet Kaur, was a homemaker. He also had a younger sister. Rajvir was married and a father of two children.

 

Follow Us

Education and Early Life

5/8
Education and Early Life

Rajvir completed his schooling at Sanmati Vimal Jain School. Trained under Lalli Khan, he was inspired by legends such as Lal Chand Yamla Jatt and Gurdas Maan. He graduated from DAV College, Jagraon, and later pursued post-graduation at Punjabi University, where he shared classrooms with artists like Kanwar Grewal and Kulwinder Billa. Interestingly, Rajvir also cleared the Punjab Police examination and underwent training before pursuing a full-time career in music.

Follow Us

Acting Career

6/8
Acting Career

Rajvir Jawanda made his acting debut in Gippy Grewal’s 2018 war biopic Subedar Joginder Singh, where he portrayed a soldier with heartfelt sincerity. He later appeared in films such as Jind Jaan and Mindo Taseeldarni.

 

Follow Us

Popular Songs of Rajvir Jawanda

7/8
Popular Songs of Rajvir Jawanda

Some of Rajvir’s most popular tracks include Tu Disda, Khush Reha Kar, Sardari, Surname, Afreen, Landlord, Down to Earth, and Kangani , songs that made him a household name in Punjab’s music scene.

 

Follow Us

Rajvir Jawanda’s Net Worth

8/8
Rajvir Jawanda’s Net Worth

By 2023, Rajvir Jawanda’s estimated net worth was Rs 7.44 crore (as per The Daily Guardian). On September 27, 2025, he set out on his prized BMW R1250 GS Adventure bike, worth over Rs 22 lakh. 

Follow Us
Rajvir Jawandawho is Rajvir JawandaRajvir Jawanda familyRajvir Jawanda educationRajvir Jawanda death
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon12
title
dangerous cities
11 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In The World
camera icon8
title
New K-Dramas On OTT
From 'Bon Appétit, Your Majesty' To 'Tempest' - Top 7 K-Dramas That Will Keep You Hooked
camera icon5
title
India’s Second-Largest Cricket Stadium: Spread Over 90 Acres, Meets All ICC, BCCI Standards; Not In Gujarat, Maharashtra, But...
camera icon10
title
Mysterious Places In India
10 Mysterious Places In India Where Science Fails: From Skeleton Lakes To Paranormal Activities, Check Unexplained Secrets
camera icon9
title
World
World's Tallest Bridge With Sky-High Cafe: 2,050 Feet Above River, Taller Than Empire State Building In US; Costs Less Than F-22 Raptor Fighter Jet; Check Theme Park Features