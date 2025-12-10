2 / 10

In the film, Akshaye Khanna portrays Rehman Dakait during the late 2000s. His character is a ruthless ganglord who exerts total control over Lyari alongside his cousin and lieutenant, Uzair Baloch (played by Danish Pandor).

Ranveer Singh plays Hamza, an undercover Indian agent who infiltrates Rehman’s gang to gather intelligence and ultimately dismantle his criminal network from within.