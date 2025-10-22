Who Was Rishabh Tandon Aka Faqeer? All You Need To Know About Actor-Singer Who Passed Away Due To Heart Attack
Tragic Death
Rishabh Tandon passed away on October 22, 2025, due to a sudden heart attack as per various news reports.
Shock to Fans and Family
His untimely demise at a young age left his family, fans, and friends in deep shock, particularly his wife, Olesya, who is devastated by the loss.
Multi-Talented Artist
Rishabh was a well-known figure in the entertainment industry, celebrated for his work as an actor, singer, and music composer.
Popular Works
He was known for hit songs like 'Rashna: The Ray of Light', 'Faqeer – Living Limitless', and 'Ishq Fakeerana'. His final release, 'Ishq Fakeerana – Meri Ishq ki Kahani', released on Valentine’s Day 2025, garnered over 21 lakh views on YouTube.
Career Break and Comeback
After his first album, Rishabh took a decade-long break to focus on his family and manage his father's business, before returning to music in 2020 and gradually restarting his creative journey.
Personal Life
Rishabh was married to Russian artist Olesya Nedobegova, who was not only his wife but also his creative partner, having worked with him on his musical series.
Heartfelt Tribute
Mourning his loss, Olesya shared a deeply emotional message on Instagram, expressing her love and grief, vowing to fulfill Rishabh’s dreams and keeping his memory alive.
