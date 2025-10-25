Who Was Satish Shah? Meet Late Actor Who Played 55 Characters In One Show — Know About His Family and Net Worth

3 / 8

Born in 1951 in the erstwhile Bombay State, Satish Shah began his acting career in the 1970s.

He gained nationwide fame with Kundan Shah and Manjul Sinha’s sitcom Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi (1984), where he remarkably played 55 different characters.

In the 1990s, he also appeared in popular sitcoms like Filmi Chakkar and Ghar Jamai.