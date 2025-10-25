Advertisement
Who Was Satish Shah? Meet Late Actor Who Played 55 Characters In One Show — Know About His Family and Net Worth
Who Was Satish Shah? Meet Late Actor Who Played 55 Characters In One Show — Know About His Family and Net Worth

Updated:Oct 25, 2025, 05:47 PM IST
Veteran Actor Satish Shah Passes Away at 74

Veteran Actor Satish Shah Passes Away at 74

Veteran actor Satish Shah, best known for his role in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, has passed away at the age of 74.

Rose to Fame with Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

Rose to Fame with Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

Satish Shah extensively worked in television and rose to fame for his portrayal of Indravadhan Sarabhai in the cult sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai (2004–2006, 2017). His role as the witty and sarcastic patriarch of an upper-class Gujarati family was loved by audiences and made him a household favourite.

 

Acting Career

Acting Career

Born in 1951 in the erstwhile Bombay State, Satish Shah began his acting career in the 1970s.

He gained nationwide fame with Kundan Shah and Manjul Sinha’s sitcom Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi (1984), where he remarkably played 55 different characters.

In the 1990s, he also appeared in popular sitcoms like Filmi Chakkar and Ghar Jamai.

Satish Shah's Net Worth

Satish Shah’s Net Worth

According to a report by The Times of India, Satish Shah reportedly charged a fee ranging from Rs 2–5 crore per film. A significant portion of his wealth is also attributed to his extensive investments in real estate. It is estimated that Satish Shah’s net worth was between Rs 40 crore and Rs 45 crore.

Satish Shah's has worked in 250 films

Satish Shah’s has worked in 250 films

Shah’s career spanned over 250 films. Although he began his film journey with a small role in the 1970 film Bhagwan Parshuram, he gained recognition for his performances in Umrao Jaan and Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai a decade later.

 

Was Loved For Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro

Was Loved For Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro

He famously played a corpse in the cult comedy Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, a role that remains one of the most iconic in Indian cinema.

From the 1990s onwards, Shah appeared in several hit films, including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hero No. 1, Main Hoon Na, and Fanaa. He was last seen on the big screen in the 2014 release Humshakals.

Satish Shah's Family

Satish Shah’s Family

The actor is survived by his designer wife, Madhu Shah. The couple reportedly did not have children.

Satish and Madhu's Love Story

Satish and Madhu’s Love Story

Their love story began in the early 1970s when Satish met Madhu during the SIPTA Film Festival. He proposed to her twice before she finally agreed—only after he personally spoke to her parents.

