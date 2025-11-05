Who Was Shah Bano Begum? The Woman Whose Rs 200 Maintenance Battle Changed Indian Law — The True Story Behind 'Haq'
As Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi starrer Haq gears up for its release this Friday, November 7, here's the real story behind the movie, who Shah Bano was and how her case became a landmark judgment in the Indian judiciary system.
Who is Shah Bano?
Shah Bano Begum was 62 years old when she sought maintenance under Section 125 of the CrPC - a secular law that applies to all citizens after being divorced by her husband.
Her husband, a wealthy lawyer, contested her claim, arguing that under Muslim Personal Law, his obligation to provide maintenance was limited to the ''iddat period'' only.
The Shah Bano Case
The Shah Bano case was a landmark legal battle in India that addressed the right of a divorced Muslim woman to claim maintenance from her former husband under secular law , specifically Section 125 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).
The case ignited a nationwide debate on gender justice, the scope of religious personal laws, and the demand for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in India.
Shah Bano had five children
According to a report by Times Now, Shah Bano’s former husband married a younger woman and severed ties with his first wife and their five children. Three years after being abandoned, Shah Bano filed a petition for maintenance under Section 125 of the CrPC, 1973, as her husband had stopped paying the Rs200 per month he had initially promised her.
Khan Fought on the Grounds of Muslim Personal Law
Khan contested the claim, asserting that Muslim Personal Law in India required a husband to provide maintenance only for the iddat period after divorce.
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board supported Khan’s stance, stating that courts could not interfere in matters governed by Muslim Personal Law, as doing so would violate the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act, 1937.
The Supreme Court Verdict (1985)
In a historic judgment delivered after seven years, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Shah Bano.
The Court held that Section 125 of the CrPC overrides personal laws and that a divorced Muslim woman unable to support herself is entitled to maintenance beyond the iddat period.
The Court also clarified that mahr is not a divorce payment meant for future maintenance. The verdict further emphasized the need for a Uniform Civil Code in India.
The Case That Sparked a Political Storm
The Shah Bano case of 1980 created a political uproar with its verdict, triggering intense debate over the judiciary’s role in matters governed by Muslim Personal Law.
The Aftermath of the Shah Bano Case
The verdict stirred major controversy, leading to protests from certain Muslim organizations that viewed it as an infringement on Sharia law.
In response to political pressure, the government enacted the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act, 1986. This Act limited a husband’s responsibility for maintenance to the iddat period, shifting subsequent support obligations to the woman’s relatives or the Waqf Board.
The Act faced strong criticism from women’s rights groups for undermining gender justice.
Why Did Shah Bano Withdraw Her Case?
Shah Bano eventually withdrew her case as it became politically charged. She passed away in 1992 following a brain haemorrhage.
In an interview with Hindustan Times, published in 2011, her son Jameel said: “Izzat ki ladai thi (It was a fight for self-respect). It was a fight against our izzat being maligned in the locality and a family matter.”
Shah Bano’s Family Moves Court Against Makers of Haq
According to a News18 report, Shah Bano’s granddaughter has approached the court seeking a stay on the film’s release. Her grandson, Jubair Ahmad Khan, also spoke out, stating that the family learned about the movie only after watching its teaser online claiming it came as a complete surprise to them.
