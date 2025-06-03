Who Was Vibhu Raghave? ‘Nisha Aur Uske Cousins’ Actor Who Studied in New York, Battled Cancer For 3 Years, And Faced Financial Struggles
Who Was Vibhu Raghave?
Television actor Vibhu Raghave, known for his roles in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins and Savdhaan India, has succumbed to colon cancer after battling the disease for three years.
Vibhu Raghave’s Demise
Vibhu Raghave, whose real name was Vaibhav Kumar Singh Raghave, passed away on June 2 in Mumbai. He had been undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital. He was battling colon cancer for three years.
Family Statement
“The purest soul, a beacon of strength & positivity. His smile could light up any room & his presence alone made everything feel better. He faced life with unmatched grace & left behind a love that will never fade. He will be deeply missed. Always (sic),” read the official statement from the family.
Cancer Battle
In 2022, Vibhu revealed that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroendocrine colon cancer.
Professional Life
Aside from acting, Vibhu was also a software engineer. He studied at the New York Film Academy and, upon completing his course, returned to India to pursue a career in television.
Rise to Fame: ‘Nisha Aur Uske Cousins’
Vibhu gained recognition through the popular TV show Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, which starred Aneri Vajani in the lead role. His performance on the show cemented his presence in the industry and helped him land several commercial projects.
Financial Struggles
In April, actors Simple Kaul, Karan Veer Mehra, and Addite Malik appealed to fans for financial support to aid Vibhu’s chemotherapy treatment in Mumbai.
Funeral Details
Vibhu Raghave’s funeral will be held on June 3 from 12:30 PM onwards at: 11, Relief Road, Prakash Nagar, Dnyaneshwar Nagar, Jogeshwari West, Mumbai. Vibhu is survived by his mother Anupama Raghav, brother Aishwarya Raghave, and sister Garima Singh Tyagi.
Tributes Pour In
The film and television industry is mourning the heartbreaking loss. Celebrities including Aneri Vajani, Mohitt Maalik, Addite Malik, Karan Veer Mehra, and Saumya Tandon expressed their grief over the untimely demise of their beloved friend.
