Will Smith To Dwayne Johnson: Top 10 Highest-Paid Actors Of 2024 – Check Full List
Highest Paid Actor Of 2024: Forbes reveals the top 10 highest-paid actors of 2024, ranking the stars who earned the most from their entertainment careers.
Top 10 Highest Paid Actors of 2024
The list of the highest-paid actors of 2024 is here, ranking the top earners based on income from entertainment jobs like acting, producing, and directing. According to Forbes, the list includes both gross earnings and take-home pay after agent and manager fees. While some actors earn additional income from endorsements or business ventures, this ranking focuses on their entertainment-related earnings.
Check out the list to see who made the cut! (Image: X/Instagram)
10. Will Smith [$26 million ($30 million gross)]
Despite the controversy from The Slap in 2022, Will Smith's return to the Bad Boys franchise with Bad Boys: Ride or Die was a success, earning over $400 million globally in 2024. His star power remains strong, securing him a spot on the list. (Image: @willsmith/Instagram)
9. Adam Sandler [$26 million ($35 million gross)]
With a lucrative Netflix deal, Adam Sandler continues to rake in big earnings from both major projects like Happy Gilmore 2 and smaller films like Spaceman (2024). His extensive back catalog on the platform consistently attracts millions of viewers, solidifying his spot among the highest-paid actors. (Image: @adamsandler/Instagram)
8. Nicole Kidman [$31 million ($41 million gross)]
Nicole Kidman has dominated both TV and film in 2024, starring in high-profile miniseries for Netflix (The Perfect Couple), Paramount+ (Lioness), and Amazon (Expats), earning over $1 million per episode. With two films featuring younger love interests, Babygirl and A Family Affair, the 57-year-old remains the highest-paid actress of the year. (Image: @nicolekidman/Instagram)
7. George Clooney [$31 million ($37 million gross)]
Despite denying reports that he and Brad Pitt were paid $35 million each for the spy comedy Wolves, Clooney's earnings remain high. Apple had to outbid competitors for the project, which, according to industry insiders, was a clear for-profit move, as opposed to his more award-focused projects or directorial work. (Image: IMDb)
6. Brad Pitt [$32 million ($42 million gross)]
Brad Pitt's decision to release Wolves on AppleTV+ instead of in theaters paid off, and Apple is now placing big bets on his 2025 film F1. His production company, Plan B, continues to thrive both commercially with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and critically with Nickel Boys, a Best Picture nominee. (Image: X)
5. Hugh Jackman [$50 million ($66 million gross)]
Hugh Jackman returned to his iconic Wolverine role for Deadpool 3, marking one of the most lucrative moves of his career. After his emotional send-off in Logan, the 56-year-old was convinced to reunite with friend Ryan Reynolds, making this film likely his highest-paying project yet. (Image: @thehughjackman/Instagram)
4. Jerry Seinfeld [$60 million ($70 million gross)]
At 70, Jerry Seinfeld remains a powerhouse, earning billions through his stand-up comedy and the continued success of Seinfeld. He also directed and starred in Unfrosted, a Netflix film he wrote during the pandemic about the invention of Pop-Tarts, adding to his impressive earnings in 2024. (Image: @jerryseinfeld/Instagram)
3. Kevin Hart [$81 million ($108 million gross)]
Ranked in the top 3, Kevin Hart had a massively diversified entertainment slate in 2024. He starred in Borderlands (theatrical), Lift, Die Hart 2: Die Harter, and Fight Night, while also hosting Gold Minds and performing 90 stand-up shows. With major commercial deals and an ever-present media presence, Hart dominates every screen. (Image: kevinhart/Instagram)
2. Ryan Reynolds [$85 million ($100 million gross)]
Ranked just behind the top spot, Ryan Reynolds had a stellar year in 2024. As the lead producer, co-writer, and star of Deadpool & Wolverine, which grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide, Reynolds also starred in IF, produced a new season of Welcome To Wrexham for Hulu, and was involved in reworking the script for his wife Blake Lively's film 'It Ends With Us', adding to his impressive earnings. (Image: X)
1. Dwayne Johnson [$88 million ($103 million gross)]
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson topped the list of highest-paid actors in 2024, earning an estimated $50 million for his role in Amazon's Red One, believed to be the largest fee-plus-buyout in streaming history. Additionally, he negotiated a groundbreaking deal for Moana 2, securing a percentage of the film's profits as an executive producer. With the movie grossing over $1 billion, Johnson, 52, earned what one agent called "an ungodly amount of money." (Image: X)
Trending Photos