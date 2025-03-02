Will Smith To Dwayne Johnson: Top 10 Highest-Paid Actors Of 2024 – Check Full List

1 / 11

The list of the highest-paid actors of 2024 is here, ranking the top earners based on income from entertainment jobs like acting, producing, and directing. According to Forbes, the list includes both gross earnings and take-home pay after agent and manager fees. While some actors earn additional income from endorsements or business ventures, this ranking focuses on their entertainment-related earnings.

Check out the list to see who made the cut! (Image: X/Instagram)