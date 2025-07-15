photoDetails

Wimbledon 2025: From Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma To Sachin Tendulkar, Indian Celebs Who Stole The Spotlight - IN PICS

The prestigious tennis tournament Wimbledon was not just about thrilling matches this year Indian celebrities truly stole the spotlight on the global stage. Desi stars became the centre of attention as they served up fashion goals at the iconic England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

Zee Media Bureau | Updated:Jul 15, 2025, 07:42 PM IST

Wimbledon 2025 - Indian Celebrities Sports Gala 1 / 20 This year's Wimbledon turned into an Indian celebrity-studded sports gala. On the court, there were huge upsets. Iga Swiatek stormed past Amanda Anisimova to clinch the women's singles title. Coming to men's final, Italy's Jannik Sinner made history by defeating defending champion Carlos Alcaraz. The 23-year-old secured his fourth Grand Slam title adding Wimbledon to his two Australian Open and one US Open trophies. It marked Sinner's first-ever Wimbledon final.

Deepak Chahar 2 / 20 Cricketer Deepak Chahar with his wife Jaya Bhardwaj turns head at the tennis championship. For the unverse its India's fast bowler and his wifey's stylish debut at the Wimbledon 2025.

Rishabh Pant 3 / 20 Rishabh Pant made his Royal Box debut at Wimbledon 2025 in style. Dressed in a striped suit and shades, India's Test vice-captain served fashion game at the global event.

Suryakumar Yadav 4 / 20 India's T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav also made stylish debut appearance at the Wimbledon 2025. According to NDTV sports, When asked about his favourite tennis players Suryakumar called Novak Djokovic his all-time favourite.

Jasprit Bumrah - Sanjana Ganesan 5 / 20 India's star cricketer Jasprit Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesan also marked their stunning presence at the Wimbledon 2025.

Neena Gupta - Masaba 6 / 20 Neena Gupta and her fashion designer daughter Masaba also spotted at the centre court of tennis championship. The Panchayat Season 4 actor brought timeless elegance to the Wimbledon 2025 in a floral printed white saree.

Neeraj Chopra 7 / 20 Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra also attended the finals at Wimbledon 2025 in style.

Sachin Tendulkar 8 / 20 Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar also attended this year's tennis championship. Serving timeless fashion and sporty fashion.

Sara Tendulkar 9 / 20 Sara Tendulkar turned heads at Wimbledon 2025 with her grace and poise, quickly becoming a trending topic across Instagram and Google.

Sonam Kapoor 12 / 20 Global fashion icon Sonam Kapoor opted for an all-cotton Ralph Lauren SS25 Pinstripes pantsuit - the perfect choice for the sporty glam. The actress attended the Wimbledon final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in stylish and bossy outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor - Shikhar Pahariya 13 / 20 Janhvi Kapoor donned a beautiful and elegant blue dress to mark her appearance at the Wimbledon 2025. The Homebound actor was spotted with rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya at the global event.

Anushka Sharma -Virat Kohli 14 / 20 Star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma also spotted at Wimbledon 2025. The duo enjoyed Novak Djokovic's high-voltage match, various photos and video of #Virushka went viral on social media from the Royal Box.

Avneet Kaur 16 / 20 Avneet Kaur made headlines for her stunning appearance at Wimbledon 2025. The actress opted for a summer girl style and donned a sculpted ivory mini-dress featuring sleek cut-outs and a figure-hugging silhouette.

Milind Soman - Ankita Konwar 17 / 20 Milind Soman and his wife, Ankita Konwar turns head at Wimbledon 2025 with their stylish outfits. Serving fashion goals at the global event, Ankita wore a white dress with colourful floral prints. Milind also looked stunning in grey pants with a white T-shirt and added a matching grey jacket.

Preity Zinta - Gene Goodenough 18 / 20 Bollywood Diva Preity Zinta and with her husband Gene Goodenough enjoyed the Wimbledon 2025 final in London. She was seen wearing a polka-dotted dress while Gene opted for a blue outfit serving ultimate fashion goals.

Jacqueline Fernandez 19 / 20 Jacqueline Fernandez made her striking debut at Wimbledon 2025. The bollywood actor was seen donning a white White Pantsuit And Bottega Veneta Clutch worth whopping Rs 2,60,000 at the iconic Tennis Championship in London.