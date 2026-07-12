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Wimbledon 2026: From Priyanka Chopra to Sreeleela - Bollywood and South stars bring ultimate summer elegance

Published: Jul 12, 2026, 03:51 PM IST | Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 03:51 PM IST join share

The 2026 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club have transformed into a star-studded runway, drawing a spectacular lineup of Indian actors and digital stars who brought their finest courtside style to London. The stands were packed with familiar faces, adding a touch of cinematic glamour to the historic grass-court tournament, seamlessly blending classic British tradition with high-fashion sensibilities.

The 2026 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club have transformed into a star-studded runway, drawing a spectacular lineup of Indian actors and digital stars who brought their finest courtside style to London. The stands were packed with familiar faces, adding a touch of cinematic glamour to the historic grass-court tournament, seamlessly blending classic British tradition with high-fashion sensibilities.

1 /6 2026 Wimbledon Championships The 2026 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club have transformed into a star-studded runway, drawing a spectacular lineup of Indian celebrities who brought their finest courtside style to London. From Bollywood icons to South Indian cinema's biggest names, the stands were packed with familiar faces adding a touch of Indian glamour to the historic grass-court tournament. (ananyapanday/instagram)

2 /6 Ayesha Khan Bigg Boss 17 fame Ayesha Khan, who recently featured in the special track Tenu Shararat Sikhava in Dhurandhar, spent three days enjoying the rich legacy and prestige of the London tournament. Attending the gruelling, historic quarterfinal match between Novak Djokovic and Félix Auger-Aliassime on Centre Court, she admitted to becoming an instant fan of Djokovic's legendary on-court resilience while wrapping up her day with the traditional treat of strawberries and cream. (@wimbledon/Instagram)

3 /6 Kalyani Priyadarshan Embracing a refined "soft-girl" aesthetic, Kalyani Priyadarshan brought a breath of fresh air to the Wimbledon 2026 stands in a chic powder-blue cotton midi dress. The elegant sleeveless outfit, featuring a subtle chevron pattern, an asymmetric hem, and statement buttons, perfectly balanced classic British luxury with modern charm. She elevated her courtside look with minimal styling, pairing the soft pastel dress with nude heels and a classic brown Louis Vuitton trunk shoulder bag, effortlessly hitting all the right notes for the tournament's timeless dress code. (@wimbledon/Instagram)

4 /6 Ananya Panday Ananya Panday painted the town red as she attended the Men's Singles Semi-Finals on Day 12 of the Wimbledon Championships. Stepping away from the traditional white courtside palette, the actor turned heads at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in a striking lipstick-red Ralph Lauren poplin midi dress, which she elegantly paired with minimal jewellery and a classic Chanel tweed flap bag. (@ananyapanday/instagram)

5 /6 Priyanka Chopra Global icon Priyanka Chopra brought major style to the stands at the women's singles semi-finals, opting for an eye-catching white halter-neck dress featuring bold, sculptural ruffled detailing. Her elegant appearance also doubled as a sweet trip down memory lane, as she shared a warm reunion and posed for photos with her close friend and Andaaz co-star Lara Dutta, marking 26 years since they swept the Miss World and Miss Universe pageants together. (@IyanAmjad/)