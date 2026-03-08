Women’s Day 2026: From Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra to Uyare, 7 Malayalam films that broke barriers with powerful female stories and where to watch them
As the world celebrates International Women’s Day today, cinema continues to play a powerful role in highlighting women’s stories, struggles, and resilience. Over the years, the Malayalam film industry has produced several movies that challenge stereotypes and place women at the centre of compelling narratives.
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra (2025)
Where to watch: JioHotstar
One of the biggest hits of the Malayalam film industry in 2025, the film was backed by Dulquer Salmaan. It stars Kalyani Priyadarshan in the title role along with Naslen K. Gafoor and Arun Kurian.
The story revolves around Chandra, a mysterious woman summoned to battle evil forces. Her life takes a dramatic turn after she meets a young man named Sunny and his friends while confronting a corrupt police officer and an organ-trafficking network.
Uyare (2019)
One of the most critically acclaimed Malayalam films, Uyare tells the inspiring story of an aspiring pilot who refuses to give up on her dreams after surviving an acid attack.
The film powerfully portrays resilience, ambition, and the fight against societal prejudice. It stars Parvathy Thiruvothu in the lead role alongside Asif Ali, Siddique, Anarkali Marikar, and Prathap Pothen.
Super Sharanya (2022)
Where to watch: ZEE5
This coming-of-age comedy follows Sharanya, a small-town girl who moves to the city to pursue engineering. As she navigates campus life, friendships, and relationships, the film captures the everyday struggles and aspirations of young women.
The film features Anaswara Rajan, Mamitha Baiju, Arjun Ashokan, and Naslen K. Gafoor in key roles.
Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey (2022)
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Directed by Vipin Das, this dark comedy follows Jayabharathi (Jaya), a young woman raised in a conservative household where her voice is constantly suppressed.
After marrying Rajesh, a male chauvinist who becomes abusive, Jaya decides to fight back in a way that shocks both her family and society. The film cleverly mixes humour with a strong message about women standing up for themselves.
How Old Are You (2014)
Where to watch: Sun NXT or Airtel Xstream Play
This inspiring drama marked the comeback of Manju Warrier after a 15-year break from cinema.
The story follows Nirupama, a 36-year-old government clerk who feels stuck in life while facing societal expectations and family pressures. She eventually embarks on a journey of self-discovery, proving that dreams have no expiry date.
Bhoothakaalam (2022)
A psychological horror thriller directed by Rahul Sadasivan, the film explores grief, loneliness, and mental health through the story of a mother and son experiencing unsettling events in their home after a family tragedy.
The film received widespread acclaim, with Revathi winning the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actress for her powerful performance.
Sara's (2021)
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video or ManoramaMAX
Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, the film follows Sara Vincent, an aspiring filmmaker who firmly believes she does not want children.
Starring Anna Ben and Sunny Wayne, the story explores societal expectations around marriage, motherhood, and a woman’s right to choose her own path.
Trending Photos