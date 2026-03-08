Women’s Day 2026: From Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra to Uyare, 7 Malayalam films that broke barriers with powerful female stories and where to watch them

1 / 7

Where to watch: JioHotstar

One of the biggest hits of the Malayalam film industry in 2025, the film was backed by Dulquer Salmaan. It stars Kalyani Priyadarshan in the title role along with Naslen K. Gafoor and Arun Kurian.

The story revolves around Chandra, a mysterious woman summoned to battle evil forces. Her life takes a dramatic turn after she meets a young man named Sunny and his friends while confronting a corrupt police officer and an organ-trafficking network.