Women's day 2026: From Piku to Haq, 7 female characters who broke barriers on screen
Women's day 2026: From Piku to Haq, 7 female characters who broke barriers on screen

As the world celebrates International Women’s Day on March 8, Indian cinema continues to spotlight powerful female characters who challenge stereotypes and redefine strength. From independent daughters to fearless leaders and women fighting for justice, these characters have left a lasting impact on audiences.
Updated:Mar 06, 2026, 06:29 PM IST
Deepika Padukone — Piku

Deepika Padukone — Piku

In Piku, Deepika Padukone plays the titular character, a strong-willed and independent woman juggling her demanding career while caring for her hypochondriac father. The film beautifully captures the emotional yet complex father-daughter relationship while highlighting the everyday struggles and resilience of a modern, independent woman.

Triptii Dimri — Bulbbul & Qala

Triptii Dimri — Bulbbul & Qala

Triptii Dimri redefined the modern heroine through her bold choices in Bulbbul and Qala. In Bulbbul, she plays a mystical figure who becomes a symbol of justice for oppressed women in her village. In Qala, she portrays a singer grappling with fame, guilt, and emotional scars from the past, offering a nuanced exploration of ambition and vulnerability.

Yami Gautam — Haq

Yami Gautam — Haq

In the 2025 film Haq, Yami Gautam leads the story of Shazia, a woman fighting for her legal rights after being abandoned and divorced through triple talaq. The film traces her personal struggle as it evolves into a broader national conversation about faith, justice, and women’s rights.

 

Pratibha Ranta — Laapataa Ladies & Accused

Pratibha Ranta — Laapataa Ladies & Accused

Pratibha Ranta gained widespread recognition with Laapataa Ladies, where she portrays a small-town woman determined to follow her dreams rather than be defined by marriage. She further impressed audiences in the OTT series Accused, where she plays a lesbian character navigating the complexities of a queer relationship.

 

Kangana Ranaut — Queen

Kangana Ranaut — Queen

In Queen, Kangana Ranaut plays Rani Mehra, a young woman who embarks on a solo honeymoon after her fiancé calls off their wedding. What begins as heartbreak turns into a transformative journey of self-discovery, independence, and confidence.

 

Rani Mukerji — Mardaani

Rani Mukerji — Mardaani

In Mardaani, Rani Mukerji plays Shivani Shivaji Roy, a fearless crime branch officer fighting against human trafficking. Her determined pursuit of justice and commanding screen presence make the character one of Bollywood’s most memorable female cops.

 

Alia Bhatt — Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt — Gangubai Kathiawadi

In Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt portrays Gangubai, a woman who rises from vulnerability to become a powerful leader in Kamathipura. Her journey highlights resilience, courage, and her fight for dignity and rights for women in the red-light district.

