Women’s day 2026: From Piku to Haq, 7 female characters who broke barriers on screen
Deepika Padukone — Piku
In Piku, Deepika Padukone plays the titular character, a strong-willed and independent woman juggling her demanding career while caring for her hypochondriac father. The film beautifully captures the emotional yet complex father-daughter relationship while highlighting the everyday struggles and resilience of a modern, independent woman.
Triptii Dimri — Bulbbul & Qala
Triptii Dimri redefined the modern heroine through her bold choices in Bulbbul and Qala. In Bulbbul, she plays a mystical figure who becomes a symbol of justice for oppressed women in her village. In Qala, she portrays a singer grappling with fame, guilt, and emotional scars from the past, offering a nuanced exploration of ambition and vulnerability.
Yami Gautam — Haq
In the 2025 film Haq, Yami Gautam leads the story of Shazia, a woman fighting for her legal rights after being abandoned and divorced through triple talaq. The film traces her personal struggle as it evolves into a broader national conversation about faith, justice, and women’s rights.
Pratibha Ranta — Laapataa Ladies & Accused
Pratibha Ranta gained widespread recognition with Laapataa Ladies, where she portrays a small-town woman determined to follow her dreams rather than be defined by marriage. She further impressed audiences in the OTT series Accused, where she plays a lesbian character navigating the complexities of a queer relationship.
Kangana Ranaut — Queen
In Queen, Kangana Ranaut plays Rani Mehra, a young woman who embarks on a solo honeymoon after her fiancé calls off their wedding. What begins as heartbreak turns into a transformative journey of self-discovery, independence, and confidence.
Rani Mukerji — Mardaani
In Mardaani, Rani Mukerji plays Shivani Shivaji Roy, a fearless crime branch officer fighting against human trafficking. Her determined pursuit of justice and commanding screen presence make the character one of Bollywood’s most memorable female cops.
Alia Bhatt — Gangubai Kathiawadi
In Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt portrays Gangubai, a woman who rises from vulnerability to become a powerful leader in Kamathipura. Her journey highlights resilience, courage, and her fight for dignity and rights for women in the red-light district.
