NewsPhotosWomen's Day 2025: 7 Actresses Who Ruled The Screen With Fierce, Unforgettable Roles Women's Day 2025: 7 Actresses Who Ruled The Screen With Fierce, Unforgettable Roles
Women's Day 2025: 7 Actresses Who Ruled The Screen With Fierce, Unforgettable Roles

 Celebrate the fearless performances that have redefined Indian cinema! From Priyanka Chopra to Vidya Balan, these actresses have broken stereotypes, proving that female-led films can be both commercially successful and socially impactful. As Bollywood embraces women-driven narratives, their powerful portrayals continue to inspire and challenge norms. On this special occasion, let’s revisit some of the most unforgettable performances that have left a lasting mark on the industry.
Updated:Mar 08, 2025, 06:40 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has consistently taken on challenging roles, showcasing her incredible versatility. In Mary Kom (2014), she transformed into the legendary boxer, embodying grit and perseverance with remarkable authenticity. She brought depth to Bajirao Mastani (2015) as Kashibai, balancing strength with heartbreak in a standout performance. With Jai Gangaajal (2016), she commanded the screen as a fearless IPS officer battling corruption, proving once again that she excels in powerful, intense roles.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has effortlessly balanced grace and strength in her performances, bringing to life some of the most iconic female characters in recent years. In Piku (2015), she portrayed a modern, independent woman juggling life’s challenges while caring for her aging father. Her powerful performance in Chhapaak (2020) as acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal was both heartbreaking and inspiring, shedding light on resilience in the face of adversity. In Padmaavat (2018), she embodied Rani Padmavati’s dignity and unwavering courage, commanding attention in a film filled with grandeur and intensity.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is known for portraying fearless, independent women who break societal norms. In Queen (2014), she charmed audiences as Rani, a woman who embarks on a journey of self-discovery after being left at the altar. Manikarnika (2019) saw her embody the legendary warrior Rani Laxmibai, delivering a power-packed performance filled with action and patriotism. In Thalaivii (2021), she took on the challenging role of J. Jayalalithaa, capturing her transformation from actress to one of India’s most influential political leaders.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has consistently showcased her versatility, cementing her place among the finest actresses of her generation. In Highway (2014), she delivered a deeply nuanced performance as a young woman who embarks on a journey of self-discovery after being kidnapped. Her role in Raazi (2018) as an Indian spy navigating the complexities of patriotism and personal sacrifice was both gripping and heartfelt. She truly commanded the screen in Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022), embodying the raw power and emotional depth of a sex worker-turned-mafia queen. Most recently, in Jigra (2023), she portrayed Satyabhama "Satya" Anand, a determined young woman fighting to rescue her brother from a foreign prison, further proving her ability to take on intense and compelling roles.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani has made a mark with roles that break stereotypes and spark conversations. In Lust Stories (2018), she challenged societal norms with her bold portrayal of a newlywed exploring her desires. She impressed in Guilty (2020) as Nanki Dutta, a rebellious college student grappling with a #MeToo case. In Shershaah (2021), she brought emotional depth to Dimple Cheema, while in Jug Jugg Jeeyo (2022), she portrayed a modern woman balancing career and marriage. Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023) saw her blend vulnerability and strength in a heartfelt performance about healing and love.

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji has been a powerhouse in Bollywood, portraying strong and independent women with remarkable depth. Her standout role in Black (2005) saw her embody a deaf and blind woman with extraordinary emotion. In the Mardaani series (2014, 2019), she took on the role of Shivani Shivaji Roy, a fearless cop battling human traffickers, delivering a gripping and hard-hitting performance.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan has redefined women-led cinema with her powerful performances. In Ishqiya (2010), she portrayed the sharp and mysterious Krishna Verma, proving strength comes in many forms. She fearlessly embraced Silk Smitha’s boldness in The Dirty Picture (2011) and left audiences stunned with her gripping role in Kahaani (2012). In Tumhari Sulu (2017), she brought warmth to a homemaker rediscovering herself, followed by more impactful roles in women-centric films like Shakuntala Devi (2020).

(All Images: IMDb/ Instagram)

