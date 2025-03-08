4 / 7

Alia Bhatt has consistently showcased her versatility, cementing her place among the finest actresses of her generation. In Highway (2014), she delivered a deeply nuanced performance as a young woman who embarks on a journey of self-discovery after being kidnapped. Her role in Raazi (2018) as an Indian spy navigating the complexities of patriotism and personal sacrifice was both gripping and heartfelt. She truly commanded the screen in Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022), embodying the raw power and emotional depth of a sex worker-turned-mafia queen. Most recently, in Jigra (2023), she portrayed Satyabhama "Satya" Anand, a determined young woman fighting to rescue her brother from a foreign prison, further proving her ability to take on intense and compelling roles.