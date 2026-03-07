Women's Day 2026 Special OTT Watchlist: 12 powerful female-centric Hindi films which challenged patriarchy - Mom, Mrs to Thappad
Women's Day 2026 Special OTT Watchlist: From 'Mother India', 'Pakeezah' to Mrs, English Vinglish and Thappad -- check out the films which tell empowering stories about females in unique ways.
Women's Day 2026 Special Films
Women's Day 2026 Special: Celebrating the essence of womanhood, international women's day is marked every year on March 8, 2026. Today, let's take a look at some power-packed female-centric movies broke the stereotypes and gave us many highs to remember for years to come. From 'Mother India', 'Pakeezah', 'Umaro Jaan' to Mrs, English Vinglish and Thappad -- check out the films which tell empowering stories about females in unique ways.
(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Posters)
Mrs
Mrs
Headlined by Sanya Malhotra, Mrs is a powerful drama that explores the invisible emotional labour women often shoulder within domestic spaces. It is a remake of the 2021 Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen, and stars Sanya as a newly-wed woman who has to navigate regressive patriarchal traditions.
It is available on ZEE5.
Mom
Mom
Mom is an action thriller film directed by Ravi Udyawar, with a screenplay by Girish Kohli. The film stars late legendary first female superstar of Indian cinema - Sridevi as a vigilante who sets out to avenge her stepdaughter after she is raped at a party. The film co-stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna, and Pakistani actors Sajal Aly and Adnan Siddiqui.
It is available on ZEE5.
Lipstick Under My Burkha
Lipstick Under My Burkha
Widely acclaimed, ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ follows four women across different generations as they push back against the limits placed on them by family and society. Starring Ratna Pathak Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aahana Kumra, and Plabita Borthakur, the film is directed by Alankrita Shrivastava.
It is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.
Laapataa Ladies
Laapataa Ladies
Laapataa Ladies is a comedy-drama film directed by Kiran Rao. It stars Sparsh Shrivastava, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan, and tells the story of two young newly-wed brides who get exchanged during a train ride to their husband's homes.
It is available on Netflix.
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is a biographical drama film, directed by Sharan Sharma. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor as Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena, one of the first women to fly in a combat zone, alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in supporting roles.
It is available on Netflix.
Fakt Mahilao Maate
Fakt Mahilao Maate
The Gujarati social dramedy, ‘Fakt Mahilao Maate’ (2022), directed by Jay Bodas and produced by Anand Pandit and Vaishal Shah, takes a light-hearted yet pointed look at gender dynamics. Led by Yash Soni, Deeksha Joshi and a special cameo by the iconic Amitabh Bachchan.
It is available on Amazon Prime Video’s regional catalogue.
English Vinglish
English Vinglish
Written and directed by Gauri Shinde, this 2012 film is widely regarded as one of the finest performances by the late Sridevi. It also features Adil Hussain, Mehdi Nebbou, Priya Anand, Navika Kotia, Shivansh Kotia, and Sujata Kumar.
‘English Vinglish’ is available for streaming on ZEE5 and on Prime Video with an Eros Now subscription.
Chhatriwali
Chhatriwali
Chhatriwali is a social comedy film directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar. The film stars Rakul Preet Singh, Sumeet Vyas, Satish Kaushik, Dolly Ahluwalia and Rajesh Tailang. The film aims to promote the importance of male contraceptives and safe sex.
It is available on ZEE5.
Thappad
Thappad
Directed by Anubhav Sinha, ‘Thappad’ confronts the quiet acceptance of domestic violence within marriage. The story follows Amrita, played by Taapsee Pannu, a devoted wife whose life shifts after her husband slaps her at a party and expects her to move on. The film also stars Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza, Kumud Mishra. Tanvi Azmi and Ratna Pathak Shah.
It streams on Amazon Prime Video.
Queen
Queen
Queen is a comedy-drama film directed by Vikas Bahl. The film stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, with Lisa Haydon and Rajkummar Rao playing supporting roles.
It is available on Netflix.
Pagglait
Pagglait
Set in a small-town North Indian household, ‘Pagglait’ follows Sandhya Giri, played by Sanya Malhotra, a young widow expected to grieve in ways society approves of. Sayani Gupta plays Aakansha Roy, alongside Ashutosh Rana, Sheeba Chaddha, Chetan Sharma and Natasha Rastogi. Directed by Umesh Bist, the film examines how women are told to not just live within a box but to even mourn their losses in socially acceptable ways.
Where to Watch: Netflix.
Neerja
Neerja
Neerja is a biographical thriller film directed by Ram Madhvani and written by Saiwyn Quadras and Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh. The film stars Sonam Kapoor as the eponymous lead, with Shekhar Ravjiani, Shabana Azmi, Yogendra Tiku, Kavi Shastri and Jim Sarbh in supporting roles.
It is available on JioHotstar
Trending Photos