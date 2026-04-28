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NewsPhotosWorld Dance Day: From Hrithik Roshan to Madhuri Dixit, Bollywood’s finest dancers who rule the screen
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World Dance Day: From Hrithik Roshan to Madhuri Dixit, Bollywood’s finest dancers who rule the screen

Bollywood actors have always lit up the screen with unforgettable dance performances, be it peppy numbers or soulful romantic tracks. On World Dance Day, here’s a look at some of Bollywood’s finest dancers:

 

Updated:Apr 28, 2026, 09:04 PM IST
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World Dance Day

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World Dance Day

Bollywood has always celebrated dance as an essential part of storytelling, blending energy, emotion, and expression on screen. From timeless classical grace to high-octane modern moves, its stars have continuously raised the bar with unforgettable performances. On World Dance Day, we look at some of Bollywood’s most iconic dancers who have defined style, rhythm, and charisma for generations.

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Madhuri Dixit

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Madhuri Dixit

A trained Kathak dancer since childhood, Madhuri blends classical grace with cinematic charm. From Devdas to Dil To Pagal Hai, her performances remain timeless, further extending her love for dance through Dance with Madhuri.

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Sanya Malhotra

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Sanya Malhotra

Known for her natural rhythm and versatility, Sanya often impresses fans with her viral dance videos, proving her strong command over both expression and movement.

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Tiger Shroff

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Tiger Shroff

With his high-octane, sharp moves, Tiger has raised the bar for modern dance in Bollywood. Songs like Whistle Baja, The Hook Up Song, and The Jawaani Song showcase his power-packed style and swag.

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Ishaan Khatter

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Ishaan Khatter

One of the youngest talents redefining dance in Bollywood, Ishaan impressed with Zingaat and Main Parwaana, bringing both precision and emotion to every step.

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Shahid Kapoor

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Shahid Kapoor

Known for his explosive energy and expressive style, Shahid shines in tracks like Nagada Nagada, Mauja Hi Mauja, Gandi Baat, and Gulaabo, proving his range across every genre.

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Hrithik Roshan

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Hrithik Roshan

He doesn’t just dance, he glides. From Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Bang Bang, Senorita to Ghungroo, Hrithik delivers effortless grace and unforgettable screen presence every time he hits the floor.

(Image: IMDb/Instagram)

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World dance dayTiger ShroffHrithik RoshanMadhuri DixitShahid Kapoor
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