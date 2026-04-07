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NewsPhotosWorld Health Day 2026: From Arjun Kapoor to Shilpa Shetty: Bollywood celebs who promote healthier lifestyle
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World Health Day 2026: From Arjun Kapoor to Shilpa Shetty: Bollywood celebs who promote healthier lifestyle

This World Health Day, the spotlight is on mindful living as Bollywood celebrities continue to champion yoga as more than just fitness, it’s a path to a healthier, more balanced lifestyle.

Updated:Apr 07, 2026, 05:48 PM IST
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World Health Day

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World Health Day

On the occasion of World Health Day, Bollywood celebrities are inspiring millions to embrace yoga not just as exercise, but as a holistic way of life, making wellness feel both achievable and relatable.

(All Images: Instagram/IMDb/Facebook)

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Arjun Kapoor

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Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor has embraced yoga as an important part of his fitness journey, using it to improve flexibility, build strength, and maintain both physical and mental balance alongside his overall workout routine. 

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Shilpa Shetty

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Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty is widely regarded as a prominent advocate of yoga, promoting it as a complete lifestyle that supports physical fitness, mental clarity, and overall well-being. Through her regular practice, instructional videos, and wellness initiatives, she continues to motivate people to adopt yoga for a healthier and more balanced life.

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Kareena Kapoor Khan

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Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a strong advocate of yoga, incorporating it into her fitness routine to boost flexibility, support mental well-being, and maintain overall health. Her practice includes a mix of Surya Namaskars, backbends, and other asanas that help build strength while promoting balance and mindfulness.

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Malaika Arora

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Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is admired for her strong commitment to yoga, often sharing her routines and wellness insights to motivate others to focus on their physical and mental well-being.

Beyond her personal practice, she has also played a key role in promoting yoga as a lifestyle, co-founding Sarva Yoga and later launching Diva Yoga in collaboration with the brand.

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Sara Ali Khan

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Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan also practices yoga and has previously shared photos on International Yoga Day with the caption: "Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self."

 

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Sonam Kapoor

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Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor follows a well-rounded fitness routine guided by expert training, helping her effectively stay in shape and burn excess calories. Her regimen includes a mix of power yoga, cardio, swimming, and sports activities. However, Pilates remains a key part of her routine, something she has consistently practiced for over two years after being encouraged by her mother.

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