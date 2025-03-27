World Theatre Day 2025: From Shah Rukh Khan To Rajkummar Rao, Actors Who Began Their Journey On Stage Before Global Stardom
RajKummar Rao
Rajkummar Rao, one of Bollywood’s finest talents, started with small roles but rose to prominence through sheer dedication. Inspired by Manoj Bajpayee, he began acting in school plays and later honed his craft with Delhi’s Kshitij Theatre Group and Shri Ram Centre while studying at Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College.
Jaideep Ahlawat
Jaideep Ahlawat, known for Raazi and Paatal Lok, initially aspired to join the army but found his calling in theatre. He performed in Punjab and Haryana before training at FTII in 2008. Moving to Mumbai, he carved a niche in Bollywood with stellar performances.
Paresh Rawal
Paresh Rawal, a stalwart of Gujarati theatre, made his Bollywood debut with Holi (1984) and gained recognition with Naam (1986). Known for his versatility, he has excelled in both comedy and intense roles, delivering memorable performances in Hera Pheri, Oh My God, and Sardar. He remains a powerhouse performer in Indian cinema.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui honed his craft in theatre, performing with NSD’s Repertory Company for years. He made his Bollywood debut with a small role in Sarfarosh (1999), but his breakthrough came with Gangs of Wasseypur (2012). Today, he is one of Bollywood’s most respected actors, known for his intense performances in Manto, Sacred Games, and more.
Boman Irani
Before making his mark in Bollywood, Boman Irani was deeply involved in theatre, honing his craft through multiple stage productions. He debuted in Josh (2000) but gained widespread recognition with Munnabhai MBBS (2003). Known for his versatility in films like 3 Idiots and Dunki, he has now stepped into directing with The Mehta Boys.
Ali Fazal
Ali Fazal's transition from theatre to global stardom is truly inspiring. He honed his craft on stage in Delhi, performing in Shakespearean plays before making a mark in Bollywood with Fukrey and Victoria and Abdul. His theatre roots have shaped his versatile acting, enabling him to seamlessly take on international projects like Death on the Nile.
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee, a powerhouse performer, honed his craft in theatre after facing multiple rejections from NSD. Training under legends like Barry John, he refined his skills before making his mark in cinema. His breakthrough in Satya showcased his depth as an actor, paving the way for iconic performances in Aligarh, Gangs of Wasseypur, and The Family Man, setting new benchmarks in Indian cinema.
Pankaj Tripathi
Pankaj Tripathi's rise from theatre to Bollywood stardom is truly inspiring. An NSD graduate, he honed his craft through years of stage performances before making his mark in cinema. His raw, realistic acting in Gangs of Wasseypur, Newton, and Mirzapur has earned him widespread acclaim. His theatre background allows him to embody characters effortlessly, making his performances unforgettable.
Siddhant Chaturvedi
Siddhant Chaturvedi, who rose to fame as MC Sher in Gully Boy, began his acting journey in theatre. While pursuing his education, he performed in several plays, honing his craft before entering Bollywood. His confidence and natural charisma on screen reflect his theatrical roots, giving him a strong foundation in character work.
Shah Rukh Khan
Before becoming the 'King of Bollywood,' Shah Rukh Khan honed his craft as a theatre artist in Delhi under the mentorship of Barry John at Theatre Action Group (TAG). He pursued drama in college, participated in several plays, and later transitioned to television with Fauji and Circus. His theatre background shaped his expressive performances, paving the way for his successful film career, making him a global icon.
