World Theatre Day 2025: From Shah Rukh Khan To Rajkummar Rao, Actors Who Began Their Journey On Stage Before Global Stardom

10 / 10

Before becoming the 'King of Bollywood,' Shah Rukh Khan honed his craft as a theatre artist in Delhi under the mentorship of Barry John at Theatre Action Group (TAG). He pursued drama in college, participated in several plays, and later transitioned to television with Fauji and Circus. His theatre background shaped his expressive performances, paving the way for his successful film career, making him a global icon.

(All Image: Instagram)