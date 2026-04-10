World's first film with NO female actress, only THIS Indian superstar appears for 113 minutes on-screen - Guess if you can!

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This 1964 black and white Hindi film was directed and produced by Sunil Dutt, who also starred in the lead role and was the only actor to appear on-screen in the entire film. Although, his wife and veteran actress Nargis Dutt played the female lead in the movie - she only appears as a silhouette in the final scene.

In terms of cinematic experiment - silhouette as a tool was used to present an individual actor. - this was one of the many reasons why Yaadein is considered a unique film that was ahead of its time.