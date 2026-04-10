World's first film with NO female actress, only THIS Indian superstar appears for 113 minutes on-screen - Guess if you can!
World's first film with NO female actress: The film failed at Indian box office but gained widespread international recognition. Read below to guess the name.
World's first film with NO female actress
In this series today, let's try to dig out information about an Indian movie which not only was much ahead of its time in terms of conceptualization and screenplay but also world's first as well as first Indian film to feature only a single actor. Read below to guess the name:
Yaadein - World's first film with NO female actress
This 1964 black and white Hindi film was directed and produced by Sunil Dutt, who also starred in the lead role and was the only actor to appear on-screen in the entire film. Although, his wife and veteran actress Nargis Dutt played the female lead in the movie - she only appears as a silhouette in the final scene.
In terms of cinematic experiment - silhouette as a tool was used to present an individual actor. - this was one of the many reasons why Yaadein is considered a unique film that was ahead of its time.
Film winning Guinness Book of World Records
Sunil Dutt's Yaadien became the world's first as well as first Indian film in cinema to feature only a single actor and has earned an entry in the Guinness Book of World Records in the category Fewest actors in a narrative film.
Fewest actors in a narrative film
Other films in the same category include: The French film 'La Dernière Lettre' (2002) on number 2, followed by Kannada film 'Shanti' (2005) at the third rank in cinema history to feature only a single actor throughout the entire movie.
Despite winning National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi for his performance and direction that year, Yaadein was a Box Office failure. However, it earned international recognition.
What was Yaadein storyline?
Sunil Dutt's Yaadein (1964) is soliloquy of a man who comes home to find that his wife and children are not at home, he assumes that they have left him and reminiscences his life with them, and scared of his life without them, he regrets his past indiscretions.
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