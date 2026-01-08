Yash’s Toxic vs Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2: Cast, Budget, Box Office Predictions — Who Will Win This Massive Showdown?

8 / 8

As of January 2026, the estimated budgets for the upcoming box office clash are as follows:

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups Starring Yash and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic reportedly carries a massive budget of Rs 300 crore. Some reports suggest that when global marketing and distribution costs are included, the total financial exposure could go up to Rs 600 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 The sequel to Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster is being produced on an estimated budget of Rs 250 crore, marking a significant scale-up from the first film, which reportedly had a production cost of around Rs 280 crore, inclusive of marketing.