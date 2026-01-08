Yash’s Toxic vs Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2: Cast, Budget, Box Office Predictions — Who Will Win This Massive Showdown?
A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups and Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 are set to clash at the box office with a same-day release on March 19. With sky-high anticipation surrounding both projects, the films are expected to lock horns in what could become one of the biggest cinematic showdowns of the year.
Toxic Teaser
To mark Yash’s birthday, the makers unveiled the teaser of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The teaser sparked mixed reactions online. While a section of fans praised its slick visuals and compared them to Hollywood standards, others found it underwhelming and even cringe-worthy. Despite the divided opinions, the teaser has undeniably kept the film at the centre of conversation.
Dhurandhar 2 Glimpse
The makers of Dhurandhar also dropped a glimpse of Dhurandhar 2, offering a peek into what’s next. The teaser hints that the sequel will delve into Ranveer Singh’s backstory, focusing on his rise and rule in Lyari town following Rehman Dakaiat’s death. The glimpse has heightened curiosity about the narrative arc of the second installment.
Toxic Cast
Much like Dhurandhar 2, Toxic boasts a star-studded ensemble. Alongside Yash, the film features Rukmini Vasanth, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi, and Sudev Nair in pivotal roles, making it one of the most ambitious casting line-ups in recent times.
Dhurandhar 2 Cast
Dhurandhar 2 will see several key actors reprising their roles, including Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan. The returning cast is expected to add continuity and depth to the sequel’s storyline.
Will Dhurandhar 2 Survive Toxic’s Clash?
To expand its reach beyond the Hindi belt, the makers of Dhurandhar 2 have confirmed a pan-India release. The film will hit theatres on March 19 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, positioning it as a strong competitor against Toxic.
Ranveer Singh vs Yash
Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 minted a staggering Rs 1,215 crore worldwide during its theatrical run. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has reportedly crossed Rs 1,228 crore globally and continues to perform strongly at the box office. With both stars having delivered massive blockbusters, the clash is expected to be neck-and-neck.
Geetu Mohandas vs Aditya Dhar
Director Geetu Mohandas is known for her emotional precision and nuanced storytelling, making her collaboration with a larger-than-life star like Yash particularly intriguing. Meanwhile, Aditya Dhar is known for his intense, hard-hitting narratives, often rooted in strong patriotic themes, as seen in Dhurandhar
Toxic vs Dhurandhar: Budget
As of January 2026, the estimated budgets for the upcoming box office clash are as follows:
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups Starring Yash and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic reportedly carries a massive budget of Rs 300 crore. Some reports suggest that when global marketing and distribution costs are included, the total financial exposure could go up to Rs 600 crore.
Dhurandhar 2 The sequel to Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster is being produced on an estimated budget of Rs 250 crore, marking a significant scale-up from the first film, which reportedly had a production cost of around Rs 280 crore, inclusive of marketing.
