Yash-Starrer Toxic Movie Cast Salary, Educational Background: One Cast Member Was Offered Job At Infosys, Another Studied At Royal Academy Of Dramatic Arts In London
Yash-Starrer Toxic Movie Cast Salary, Educational Background: Today, in this feature, let's take a look at the star cast of the movie - their reported fee and educational background.
Toxic Movie Cast Salary, Educational Background - Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups teaser or a brief video introducing the lead - Yash was dropped on January 8, 2026, driving fans crazy. And from the look of it, we can clearly say that 'daddy's home' and yes, Toxic is certainly only for grown-ups. Today, in this feature, let's take a look at the star cast of the movie - their reported fee and educational background. Can you guess, who is the most qualified star among them all?
(Pic Courtesy: Movie Poster/Instagram)
Yash
According to Filmibeat, Yash the main lead of the movie is taking home a whopping Rs 50 crore. The actor studied at the Mahajana Education Society during school years. His father wanted him to be a government officer. However, he moved to Bangalore at 16 and worked as an assistant director. The project was cancelled after only two days of filming, but Yash stayed in Bangalore. He went on to join a theatre group, the Benaka drama troupe, which was formed by dramatist BV Karanth. He worked as a backstage worker and was paid Rs 50 per day, reportedly.
Tara Sutaria
Tara Sutaria plays Rebecca in Toxic. She has a twin sister named Pia and both are trained in classical ballet, modern dance and Latin American dances at the School of Classical Ballet and Western Dance, Royal Academy of Dance, United Kingdom and the Imperial Society for Teachers of Dancing, United Kingdom. She has been a professional singer since she was seven years old. She received bachelor's degree in Mass Media from St. Andrew's College of Arts, Science and Commerce.
Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani plays Nadia in Toxic and her first character poster was unveiled sometime back. As per Koimoi report, the actress has got a staggering fee of Rs 15 crore. She apparently has got a hike of 114% hike in her remuneration as for Ram-Charan-starrer Game Changer, she allegedly got around 5-7 crore.
She studied at Cathedral and John Connon School, Mumbai. She then attended Jai Hind College, Mumbai where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in mass communications.
Samyuktha Menon
A prominent face, she has charged Rs 1 crore for her role, as per Filmibeat. She completed her schooling from Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Thathamangalam and graduated a bachelors in economics.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
The classic actor has reportedly charged Rs 3 crore for Toxic. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in chemistry from Gurukul Kangri University in Haridwar. Following this, he worked as a chemist in Vadodara for a year, before leaving for Delhi in search of a new job.
In pursuit of securing admission to the National School of Drama (NSD) in New Delhi, he acted in over ten plays with a group of friends, including one in Dehradun, to fulfill one of the criteria for admission. After graduating in 1999 from NSD, he moved to Mumbai.
Shine Tom Chacko
Actor has allegedly received Rs 40 lakh for his part. He completed a B.Com degree from St. Thomas College, Thrissur.
Rukmini Vasanth
Rukmini Vasanth plays Mellisa in Toxic. Rukmini was educated at Army School, Air Force School and Centre for Learning in Bangalore. She obtained an acting degree from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in Bloomsbury, London.
Nayanthara
The lady superstar of South cinema plays Ganga in Toxic. Nayanthara did her schooling in Jamnagar, Gujarat and Delhi. She studied at O.E.M Public School in Eraviperoor, Balikamadom Girls Higher Secondary School, Thirumoolapuram in Thiruvalla and then attended Mar Thoma College, Tiruvalla for her bachelor's degree in English Literature.
Daali Dhananjaya
Daali Dhananjaya has reportedly got Rs 35 lakh for Toxic. Dhananjaya moved to Mysore for higher studies and having completed his PUC in Marimallappa College, he secured an engineering seat in one of the reputed engineering colleges in Mysore, SJCE. He even got a job in a software company, Infosys but decided to pursue acting as a profession.
