Year Ender 2025: Bollywood And Hollywood Celebrities Who Tied Knot This Year - Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Selena Gomez, Darshan Raval & More
Year Ender 2025
2025 proved to be a memorable year for celebrity weddings, with stars from Bollywood, Hollywood, and the global music scene beginning new journeys, ranging from intimate, private ceremonies to grand, headline-making celebrations that kept fans buzzing all year.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu – Raj Nidimoru
The couple surprised fans with a traditional yet intimate temple wedding, sharing pictures later. Samantha wore a red and gold saree with fresh flowers, while Raj opted for a white kurta and beige Nehru jacket.
Armaan Malik – Aashna Shroff
After years of dating, the singer married Aashna in a traditional ceremony. Armaan marked the occasion with a special wedding EP, followed by a grand, celebrity-studded reception.
Prajakta Koli – Vrishank Khanal
The content creator and actor married her longtime partner in a private ceremony set against the scenic backdrop of Karjat, after dating for over a decade.
Aadar Jain – Alekha Advani
Aadar married Alekha surrounded by close friends and family, with several Kapoor family members and Bollywood celebrities in attendance. The couple also had a Christian ceremony in Goa.
Hina Khan – Rocky Jaiswal
The longtime couple opted for an intimate civil wedding, sharing heartfelt moments from their marriage registration in dreamy pictures.
Selena Gomez – Benny Blanco
Selena and Benny got married in a private ceremony in Santa Barbara, attended by close friends and A-list guests, with both wearing Ralph Lauren ensembles.
George Daniel – Charli XCX
The singer married The 1975 drummer George Daniel in a small, intimate London ceremony attended by close friends and family.
Jeff Bezos – Lauren Sanchez
One of the year’s most high-profile weddings, the three-day celebration took place in Italy with under 200 guests, including several global celebrities and business icons.
Darshan Raval - Dharal Surelia
Darshan Raval tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend and best friend, Dharal Surelia, in an intimate wedding ceremony on January 18, 2025, later sharing heartfelt pictures on social media with the caption, “My best friend forever.”
