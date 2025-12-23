Year Ender 2025: Dharmendra, Asrani To Zubeen Garg - Celebs Whose Deaths Left A Void This Year!
Legends like Dharmendra, Asrani, Manoj Kumar and Pankaj Dheer died this year and created a void.
Celebs Who Died In 2025
Celebs Who Died In 2025: It is that time of the year, when we look back to the major events that shaped the course of the event in showbiz world. Several iconic names died this year, creating a void this year. Legends like Dharmendra, Asrani, Manoj Kumar and Pankaj Dheer, whose massive contribution in cinema created a lasting impact left this world for their heavenly abode.
Dharmendra's Death
November began with concern after the veteran actor Dharmendra was admitted to hospital following breathing complications. Weeks later, the anxiety turned into grief for the Deol family. The original He-Man of Bollywood, Dharmendra, whose screen presence defined an era, passed away on November 24 at the age of 89. His death marked the end of a remarkable chapter in Indian cinema.
Sulakshana Pandit's Demise
Known for sharing screen space with names such Vinod Khanna, Shashi Kapoor and Rajesh Khanna, veteran actress and singer Sulakshana Pandit passed away on November 7. The departure of the two stars turned November into a period of collective mourning.
Pankaj Dheer and Satish Kaushik's Death
The industry bid adieu to Hindi television’s Karna - Pankaj Dheer and Satish Kaushik, whose portrayal of the lovable Indravardhan Sarabhai in the cult sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.Their deaths on October 15 and October 25 respectively deepened the sense of loss.
Zubeen Garg's Death
The sudden death of singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore came as a shock to the industry and his fans across the country. Known for his powerful voice and his work across Hindi, Bengali and Assamese music, Zubeen passed away on September 19 at the age of 52. His untimely demise left a silence that was felt far beyond the music world.
Shefali Jariwala's Death
Shefali Jariwala died on June 27, sending shockwaves among fans. Popularly known as Bollywood’s original ‘Kaanta Laga’ girl, Shefali went on to carve a distinct space for herself with her appearances on Bigg Boss 13 and the television show Shaitani Rasmein. She passed away at the age of 42.
Mukul Dev's Death
Actor Rahul Dev’s brother Mukul Dev passed away aged 54 on May 23, 2025. He left behind a film “Son Of Sardaar”, which released months after he was gone making it the final time for his fans to see him onscreen.
Manoj Kumar Death
Manoj Kumar died at the age of 87 following heart-related complications in April. The star, whose career spanned over four decades and whose name became synonymous with patriotism on screen, death marked the loss of a filmmaker and actor whose work left an enduring imprint on Hindi cinema.
