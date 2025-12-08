Year Ender 2025: From Ban On Pakistani Artists To Smriti Mandhana–Palaash Muchhal Wedding Cancellation — Bollywood’s Biggest Controversies
Year End 2025: From controversies over Pakistani artists to high-profile wedding cancellations, Bollywood saw a whirlwind of shocking moments and viral drama.
Saif Ali Khan – Stabbing Incident
Saif Ali Khan was involved in a frightening incident when a thief allegedly broke into the Mumbai residence he shares with Kareena Kapoor Khan and their children; the intruder reportedly reached little Jeh’s room, leading Saif to physically confront him, during which the actor was said to have been stabbed before he walked into a hospital in the early morning accompanied by his son Taimur.
Palaash Muchhal – Smriti Mandhana Wedding Twist
The much-anticipated wedding of music composer Palaash Muchhal and cricketer Smriti Mandhana, scheduled for November 23, was suddenly postponed just hours before the ceremony, triggering massive social-media speculation and unverified accusations, and eventually Smriti officially called off the wedding altogether, leaving fans stunned.
Renewed Ban on Pakistani Artists
Following the Pahalgam attack earlier this year, the longstanding ban on Pakistani artists working in Indian entertainment was reinstated, resulting in significant disruptions—most notably an Indian film starring Fawad Khan, which could no longer be released in India, and Diljit Dosanjh’s Sardaar 3, which faced backlash due to the inclusion of a Pakistani actress.
Deepika Padukone Exits Kalki 2898 AD and Spirit
Deepika Padukone’s decision to step away from major projects like Kalki 2898 AD and Spirit sparked industry-wide conversations about working conditions, as multiple media reports suggested the new mother sought fixed working hours and more manageable schedules, highlighting the ongoing debate around humane work practices in Bollywood.
Hera Pheri 3 – Paresh Rawal Exit & Return
Fans were shocked when Paresh Rawal announced that he would not be part of Hera Pheri 3 despite the film being officially confirmed, leading to public disagreements and media statements; however, after Akshay Kumar reportedly took legal action, Rawal eventually rejoined the project, ending the dispute but stirring major buzz.
Bads of Bollywood vs Sameer Wankhede
NCB officer Sameer Wankhede filed a defamation lawsuit against the makers of the Netflix series Bads of Bollywood, which marked Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, claiming that one of the characters was clearly modelled on him and portrayed in a negative and defamatory manner, prompting legal action and public debate.
Diljit Dosanjh – Sardaar 3 Trouble
Diljit Dosanjh’s Punjabi film Sardaar 3 faced complications due to the renewed restrictions on Pakistani artists, as the movie featured a Pakistani actress in an important role, leading to protests, scrutiny, and uncertainty about the film’s release and promotional plans.
Ranveer Singh – Kantara Act Controversy
Ranveer Singh landed in controversy after he recreated the sacred Daiva performance from Kantara, originally portrayed by Rishab Shetty, in a manner many viewers felt was disrespectful. However, the actor later apologised after facing criticism, clarifying he meant only to praise the actor’s performance.
