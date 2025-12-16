Year Ender 2025: From Enrique Iglesias In Mumbai To Diljit Dosanjh's Met Gala Stage, Indian Music Moments That Made Waves Globally
2025 was a landmark year for Indian entertainment on the global stage. From historic performances to luxury collaborations and red-carpet triumphs, Indian artists dominated international headlines across music festivals, fashion capitals, and streaming platforms.
A.R. Rahman’s Wonderment Tour
A.R. Rahman created a global sensation in 2025 with his collaborations. His multi-city “Wonderment” tour across the U.S., U.K., and Canada drew over half a million fans, taking Indian music to audiences around the world.
Diljit Dosanjh Conquers Coachella and the Met Gala
Diljit Dosanjh became India’s most visible cultural export in 2025, making waves on two of the world’s biggest pop-culture stages. His Coachella performance was celebrated as one of the festival’s highlights, while his Met Gala debut earned him the title of Best Dressed in a global Vogue readers’ poll, surpassing international icons like Rihanna and Zendaya.
Priyanka Chopra: India’s Global Globetrotter
From becoming the face of Bulgari to generating global buzz for her upcoming SS Rajamouli film, Priyanka Chopra Jonas continued to amplify India’s presence on the global stage through her international films and red-carpet appearances.
International Concert Highlights
Coldplay, Tyla, Travis Scott, and Enrique Iglesias performed to packed arenas, highlighting India’s growing stature as a hub for international live music.
Nora Fatehi Shines on Jimmy Fallon
Nora Fatehi made history by performing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, marking a breakthrough for Indian entertainers in mainstream U.S. television.
Bollywood Concert Highlights
India’s musical talent also dominated live stages in 2025:
Indian Superstars: Arijit Singh, Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan, Javed Ali, A.R. Rahman, Ap Dhillon, and Diljit Dosanjh thrilled fans across India.
