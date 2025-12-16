Advertisement
NewsPhotosYear Ender 2025: From Enrique Iglesias In Mumbai To Diljit Dosanjh's Met Gala Stage, Indian Music Moments That Made Waves Globally
Year Ender 2025: From Enrique Iglesias In Mumbai To Diljit Dosanjh's Met Gala Stage, Indian Music Moments That Made Waves Globally

2025 saw Indian artists dominating stages, topping charts, and creating unforgettable performances that resonated with audiences around the world.
Updated:Dec 16, 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Year Ender 2025

Year Ender 2025

2025 was a landmark year for Indian entertainment on the global stage. From historic performances to luxury collaborations and red-carpet triumphs, Indian artists dominated international headlines across music festivals, fashion capitals, and streaming platforms.

A.R. Rahman’s Wonderment Tour

A.R. Rahman’s Wonderment Tour

A.R. Rahman created a global sensation in 2025 with his collaborations. His multi-city “Wonderment” tour across the U.S., U.K., and Canada drew over half a million fans, taking Indian music to audiences around the world.

Diljit Dosanjh Conquers Coachella and the Met Gala

Diljit Dosanjh Conquers Coachella and the Met Gala

Diljit Dosanjh became India’s most visible cultural export in 2025, making waves on two of the world’s biggest pop-culture stages. His Coachella performance was celebrated as one of the festival’s highlights, while his Met Gala debut earned him the title of Best Dressed in a global Vogue readers’ poll, surpassing international icons like Rihanna and Zendaya.

Priyanka Chopra: India’s Global Globetrotter

Priyanka Chopra: India’s Global Globetrotter

From becoming the face of Bulgari to generating global buzz for her upcoming SS Rajamouli film, Priyanka Chopra Jonas continued to amplify India’s presence on the global stage through her international films and red-carpet appearances.

International Concert Highlights

International Concert Highlights

Coldplay, Tyla, Travis Scott, and Enrique Iglesias performed to packed arenas, highlighting India’s growing stature as a hub for international live music.

Nora Fatehi Shines on Jimmy Fallon

Nora Fatehi Shines on Jimmy Fallon

Nora Fatehi made history by performing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, marking a breakthrough for Indian entertainers in mainstream U.S. television.

Bollywood Concert Highlights

Bollywood and International Concert Highlights

India’s musical talent also dominated live stages in 2025:

Indian Superstars: Arijit Singh, Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan, Javed Ali, A.R. Rahman, Ap Dhillon, and Diljit Dosanjh thrilled fans across India.

 

(All Images: Instagram/X/Facebook)

Year Ender 2025Enrique IglesiasDiljit DosanjhArijit SinghAR RehmanTylaColdplayNora FatehiThe Jimmy Fallon ShowShah Rukh KhanEntertainment
