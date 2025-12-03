Advertisement
Year Ender 2025: Highest-Paid TV Actors & Actresses Of The Year - Kapil Sharma, Smriti Irani To Gaurav Khanna, Who Earns How Much - Report
Year Ender 2025: Highest-Paid TV Actors & Actresses Of The Year - Kapil Sharma, Smriti Irani To Gaurav Khanna, Who Earns How Much - Report

Highest-Paid TV Actors & Actresses Of 2025: Rupali Ganguly to Kapil Sharma and Jannat Zubair among others are few examples. Let's dig out more on that.

 

Updated:Dec 03, 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Meet Highest-Paid TV Actors & Actresses Of 2025

Meet Highest-Paid TV Actors & Actresses Of 2025: Indian audiences love to binge-watch their favourite television shows and series. This has helped in the rise of many actors - both male and female. The fan following of telly stars remains unmatched as fans adore their small screen icons as much as they hail the Bollywood A-listers. Coming to the highest-paid actors and actresses of 2025 so far, there are many names that surface online - from Smriti Irani, Rupali Ganguly to Kapil Sharma and Jannat Zubair among others are few examples. Let's dig out more on that:

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

Highest Paid Indian TV Actress Of 2025 - Smriti Irani

According to India Forums and several other entertainment portals, the rumour is abuzz that Smriti Irani has been offered Rs 14 lakh per day for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. The amount is yet to be officially confirmed. The reports also suggested earlier that the makers have followed a strict no-phone policy and limited access on sets ahead of the grand launch of the show.

Rupali Ganguly

The actress is best known for playing Anupamaa, which wowed the audiences across all age groups. She reportedly earns around Rs 3 lakh per episode, as per TOI.

Harshad Chopda

The actor is best known for his act in shows like Bepannah and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He charges Rs 2.5–3 lakh per episode, as per reports.

Gaurav Khanna's Earnings

Gaurav Khanna, best known for his role in Anupamaa, is currently inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, in the race to win the trophy among top 6 contestants. Reports suggest he charges around Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh per episode.

Jannat Zubair's Earnings

The TV star cum digital content creator is on a massive rise - thanks to her followers on social media. According to a report in siasat.com, Jannat Zubair took home Rs 18 lakh per episode on Khatron Ke Khiladi and Rs 2 lakh per episode on Laughter Challenge this year.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan became a household name with her maiden show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, for which she earned approximately Rs 1.5 lakh per episode, reportedly. She was also a finalist in Bigg Boss 13. Hina was diagnosed with Stage 3 Breast Cancer in 2024 after which she underwent treatment and chemotherapy. She documented her health journey on social media, sharing every detail with determination and grit - inspiring her fans. The cancer warrior was recently seen in Pati Patni Aur Panga – Jodiyon Ka Reality Check show.

Tejasswi Prakash's Earnings

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash featured in shows like and Naagin 6. She charges around Rs 2 lakh per episode, making her one of the highest paid actresses in the industry, as per TOI.

Dilip Joshi

Dilip Joshi better known as Jethalal from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah reportedly charges around Rs 2–3.5 lakh.  

Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Wingetis known for her roles in Beyhadh, Bepannah, and Saraswatichandra. According to TOI report, she earns around Rs 2 lakh per episode.

Kapil Sharma

India's ace comedian turned actor and host Kapil Sharma charges an estimated Rs 5 crore per episode for his current Netflix show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, according to Economic Times. 

