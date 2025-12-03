Year Ender 2025: Highest-Paid TV Actors & Actresses Of The Year - Kapil Sharma, Smriti Irani To Gaurav Khanna, Who Earns How Much - Report

1 / 11

Meet Highest-Paid TV Actors & Actresses Of 2025: Indian audiences love to binge-watch their favourite television shows and series. This has helped in the rise of many actors - both male and female. The fan following of telly stars remains unmatched as fans adore their small screen icons as much as they hail the Bollywood A-listers. Coming to the highest-paid actors and actresses of 2025 so far, there are many names that surface online - from Smriti Irani, Rupali Ganguly to Kapil Sharma and Jannat Zubair among others are few examples. Let's dig out more on that:

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)