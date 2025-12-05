2 / 7

SRK is at the number one slot as the richest entertainer in the world. He enjoys Rs 12,490 Crore ($1.4 Billion) – India's first actor billionaire. The Hurun India Rich List 2025 mentioned: "Bollywood's Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan (59), joins the billionaire club for the first time with a wealth of INR 12,490 crore." Reportedly, SRK has emerged as the wealthiest Bollywood icon in 2025.