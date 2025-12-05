Year Ender 2025: Richest Indian Actors & Their Staggering Net Worth Jump This Year - SRK, Juhi Chawla To Amitabh Bachchan's Wealth Update
Year Ender 2025: From Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan to Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. Let's check out their staggering net worth.
Richest Indian Actors & Their Staggering Net Worth Jump
Year Ender 2025, Richest Indian Actors & Their Staggering Net Worth Jump: Today, in this series, let's check out which all Indian actors enjoyed their riches and earned their top slot in the list. From Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan to Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. Let's check out their staggering net worths:
Shah Rukh Khan's Net Worth
SRK is at the number one slot as the richest entertainer in the world. He enjoys Rs 12,490 Crore ($1.4 Billion) – India's first actor billionaire. The Hurun India Rich List 2025 mentioned: "Bollywood's Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan (59), joins the billionaire club for the first time with a wealth of INR 12,490 crore." Reportedly, SRK has emerged as the wealthiest Bollywood icon in 2025.
Juhi Chawla
Recorded a massive 69% wealth jump, making her India's richest actress, largely from her stake in Knight Riders Sports. The actress, with her husband, has a total net worth of Rs 7,790 crore.
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan has a net worth of Rs 2,160 crore. The majority of his wealth comes from a fitness brand, HRX, which is co-owned by the actor.
Karan Johar
KJo and his family take up the fourth place, with a whopping net worth of Rs 1,880 crore. KJo owes his financial success to Dharma Productions and Dharmatic Entertainment.
Amitabh Bachchan's Wealth
Amitabh Bachchan with a career spanning five decades, debuts on the list at Rs 1,630 crore - taking his production and real estate holdings into account as per the Hurun India Rich List 2025.
Salman Khan, Aamir Khan & Akshay Kumar's Net Worth
While SRK'S net worth in 2025 is estimated to be a whopping 12,490 crore from his Rs 7500 crore in 2024. According to Hindustan Times, Salman Khan ( ₹2900 crore), Hrithik Roshan ( ₹3100 crore), Aamir Khan ( ₹1900 crore), and Akshay Kumar ( ₹2500 crore).
