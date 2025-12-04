Advertisement
Year Ender 2025: SHOCKING Celebrity Breakups And Divorce — 10 Power Couples Headed For A Split In 2025 - In Pics

Year Ender 2025: SHOCKING Celebrity Breakups And Divorce — let's take a look at the most shocking celebrity breakups and divorces of this year: 

 

Updated:Dec 04, 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Year Ender 2025: The year 2025 is coming to an end but looking back at the months gone by, for some celebs it has been a tough one, on the personal front. While many got into new relationships, welcomed babies, several others headed for a splitsville. Today, in this year-ender 2025 series, let's take a look at the most shocking celebrity breakups and divorces of this year: 

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Representatives for the couple confirmed the end of their 9 years of relationship together in 2025. The couple, who have a daughter named Daisy Dove, got engaged in 2019.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's affair hit rock bottom this year. Reports of their split first surfaced in March 2025, ending a relationship of nearly two years. 

Shubhangi Atre And Piyush Poorey

Shubhangi Atre And Piyush Poorey

Shubhangi Atre and Piyush Poorey got married in 2003 and welcomed their daughter Ashi in 2005. Their divorce was finalised on February 5 this year. Two months later, in April 2025, Piyush died from liver cirrhosis after a long battle with illness.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's separation happened earlier, the divorce was finalized in early 2025 after Shoaib Malik announced his third marriage. 

Rahul Deshpande And Neha

Rahul Deshpande And Neha

Marathi singer Rahul Deshpande and his wife Neha announced their separation on social media in September 2025. The couple got married in 2008 and legally separated after 17 years of marriage. They remain committed to co-parenting their daughter, Renuka.

Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban

After 19 years of marriage, actor Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from singer-musician Keith Urban in Nashville on September 30. The couple married in 2006 and shares two daughters, Sunday Rose and Margaret.

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren

The Hollywood couple, married for 17 years, announced their separation in January 2025 due to irreconcilable differences.

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in July 2021, after they rekindled their romance following a 20-year gap. They married in a quiet Las Vegas ceremony, followed by a grand celebration in Georgia in August 2021. Their relationship ended in 2024 due to irreconcilable differences and they finalised their divorce in February this year.

Dhanashree Verma And Yuzvendra Chahal

Dhanashree Verma And Yuzvendra Chahal

Choreographer-turned-actress Dhanashree Verma and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's divorce remained one of the most talked-about divorces of the year.

Celina Jaitly And Peter Haag

Celina Jaitly And Peter Haag

Actress Celina Jaitly filed for divorce from her husband, Peter Haag, at an Andheri court in Mumbai, alleging domestic violence and abuse. Earlier this year, Peter had already initiated divorce proceedings in Austria. The couple, who married in 2010, welcomed twin boys in 2012. 

