Year Ender 2025: Who Is Highest Grossing Actor Of 2025? Not Shah Rukh Khan Or Rajinikanth - THIS Actor Tops With Rs 1,338.66 Crore

6 / 6

Akshaye Khanna topped the 2025 box office charts with a staggering total of Rs 1,338.66 crore. His double hit year included the record-breaking Chhaava, which earned Rs 807.91 crore, and the action-packed drama Dhurandhar, which grossed Rs 530.75 crore.

(All Box Office Collections are reportedly taken from the trade tracking site Sacnilk)