NewsPhotosYear Ender 2025: Who Is Highest Grossing Actor Of 2025? Not Shah Rukh Khan Or Rajinikanth - THIS Actor Tops With Rs 1,338.66 Crore
Year Ender 2025: Who Is Highest Grossing Actor Of 2025? Not Shah Rukh Khan Or Rajinikanth - THIS Actor Tops With Rs 1,338.66 Crore

Year Ender 2025: As the year comes to a close, let’s take a look at the highest-grossing actors of 2025 who outperformed legendary icons such as Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Rajinikanth at the box office.

Updated:Dec 15, 2025, 06:53 PM IST
As 2025 draws to a close, several actors have stood out by delivering the year’s biggest box office successes, emerging as the top five performers in terms of commercial impact.

Mohanlal continues to dominate the box office, solidifying his position as a reliable commercial hitmaker. In 2025, he released three major films that collectively earned an impressive Rs 576.25 crore worldwide, showcasing his continued appeal among audiences. Among his notable releases, the highly anticipated pan-Indian epic sequel L2: Empuraan raked in Rs 265.5 crore, Tharun Moorthy’s action-packed Thudarum earned Rs 234.5 crore, and Sathyan Anthikkad’s emotional drama Hridayapoorvam contributed Rs 76.25 crore.

Akshay Kumar is one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars in 2025. With a diverse range of films spanning different genres, he amassed a total worldwide gross of Rs 683.5 crore. His action-drama Sky Force brought in Rs 149 crore, while the historical epic Kesari: Chapter 2 earned Rs 145 crore. The latest installment of his comedy franchise, Housefull 5, was a blockbuster with Rs 288.58 crore, and the devotional drama Kannapa contributed Rs 43.5 crore. 

Vicky Kaushal had a phenomenal year in 2025, with his film Chhaava breaking records and grossing an astonishing Rs 807.91 crore worldwide.

Rishab Shetty emerged as a powerhouse in 2025 with his blockbuster Kantara: Chapter 1, which earned Rs 851.89 crore worldwide.

Akshaye Khanna topped the 2025 box office charts with a staggering total of Rs 1,338.66 crore. His double hit year included the record-breaking Chhaava, which earned Rs 807.91 crore, and the action-packed drama Dhurandhar, which grossed Rs 530.75 crore.

(All Box Office Collections are reportedly taken from the trade tracking site Sacnilk)

