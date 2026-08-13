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You won't believe which Top Bollywood actresses weren't born in India: Dimpled beauty to desi Barbie-Doll

Written ByRitika Handoo
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 07:00 AM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 07:00 AM IST

Actresses who were not born in India: Here's a rundown of the leading ladies whose life stories start well outside India — and how each of them found her way to Bollywood stardom anyway.

 

Actresses who were not born in India1/7

Actresses who were not born in India

Actresses who were not born in India: Scratch beneath the glitter of Bollywood posters and you'll find passports stamped with cities far from Mumbai. A surprising number of the actresses who dominate India's biggest screens didn't actually take their first breath on Indian soil — some arrived from cities across North America or Southeast Asia, long before they ever stepped onto a film set. Their journeys back to India, and into the industry that made them household names, are often more layered than the glamorous headlines suggest. Here's a rundown of the leading ladies whose life stories start well outside India — and how each of them found her way to Bollywood stardom anyway.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

Katrina Kaif 2/7

Katrina Kaif

Katrina was born to Kashmiri and English parents in Hong Kong. Kat has holds the British citizenship due to her mother's British heritage. 

Deepika Padukone3/7

Deepika Padukone

The dimpled beauty was born in Copenhagen, Denmark, where her father was undergoing sports training, before moving to India as a child, reportedly.

Alia Bhatt4/7

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan's daughter. She holds a British citizenship through her mother, Soni Razdan - who is of British descent and holds a British passport. Alia was born in Mumbai, but she has a UK passport because her mother. Although some conflicting reports also suggest that she was born in London but it is not confirmed.

Jacqueline Fernandez5/7

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline was crowned Miss Universe Sri Lanka in 2006, and represented her country at Miss Universe 2006. She was born in Manama, Bahrain and moved to India in 2009 on a modelling assignment. She holds a Sri Lankan passport. 

Sunny Leone6/7

Sunny Leone

Actress was born in Sarnia, Ontario, Canada, holding Canadian-American citizenship before transitioning to Indian showbiz world.

Monica Dogra7/7

Monica Dogra

Talented actress Monica Dogra made her big screen debut with Kiran Rao's Dhobi Ghat. She was born in New York. Monica is the daughter of Indian immigrants and grew up in Baltimore, Maryland.

TAGS:
Bollywood actresses not born in India
actors who have foreign passports
Alia Bhatt
Deepika Padukone
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You won't believe which Top Bollywood actresses weren't born in India: Dimpled beauty to desi Barbie-Doll
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