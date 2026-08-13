Actresses who were not born in India

Actresses who were not born in India: Scratch beneath the glitter of Bollywood posters and you'll find passports stamped with cities far from Mumbai. A surprising number of the actresses who dominate India's biggest screens didn't actually take their first breath on Indian soil — some arrived from cities across North America or Southeast Asia, long before they ever stepped onto a film set. Their journeys back to India, and into the industry that made them household names, are often more layered than the glamorous headlines suggest. Here's a rundown of the leading ladies whose life stories start well outside India — and how each of them found her way to Bollywood stardom anyway.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)