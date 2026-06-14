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Your Sunday OTT lineup: What to watch today, from Piku to Jerry Maguire

Written ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 07:26 AM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 07:26 AM IST

Whether you're spending Sunday relaxing at home, catching up on films you've missed, or searching for your next binge-worthy watch, this curated OTT lineup offers a mix of compelling stories to keep you entertained throughout the day.

Shark Tale1/7

Shark Tale

Shark Tale follows Oscar, an ambitious and quick-witted fish who dreams of escaping his modest job and achieving fame and fortune. When a chance incident leads others to believe he has defeated a dangerous shark, Oscar embraces the misunderstanding and quickly becomes a celebrated local hero known as the "Sharkslayer." To keep up the illusion, he forms an unlikely partnership with Lenny, a gentle shark who prefers peace over predation. As Oscar's newfound fame grows, he must navigate the consequences of his deception while learning valuable lessons about friendship, honesty, and self-worth.

Bhooth Bangla2/7

Bhooth Bangla

Bhooth Bangla follows Arjun Acharya, a London-returned young man who inherits his grandfather’s ancestral palace in the quiet town of Mangalpur. Hoping to turn the estate into the perfect venue for his sister’s wedding, Arjun dismisses the villagers’ fears surrounding an age-old curse. According to local legend, the vengeful spirit of a demon named Vadhusur haunts the region, targeting brides on their wedding night. As preparations for the celebration begin, Arjun finds himself confronting unsettling mysteries that blur the line between myth and reality.

Raakh (2026)3/7

Raakh (2026)

Raakh is an eight-episode investigative thriller that draws inspiration from the infamous 1978 Delhi Ranga-Billa case. The series centres on the tragic abduction and murder of two teenage siblings, Suman and Sahil Arora, and follows rookie sub-inspector Jayprakash as he leads a relentless investigation to bring those responsible to justice. Spanning multiple locations, the story unfolds as a tense nationwide manhunt, blending crime, suspense, and police procedural drama.

Salaam Bombay4/7

Salaam Bombay

Directed by Mira Nair, Salaam Bombay! (1988) is a powerful drama that follows Krishna, a young boy left to fend for himself on the streets of Bombay. After being separated from his family, he becomes immersed in the city's impoverished neighbourhoods and red-light district, where he encounters hardship, exploitation, and fleeting moments of hope. As he struggles to survive, Krishna dreams of earning enough money to reunite with his family, offering a poignant glimpse into the lives of society’s most vulnerable children.

Badla5/7

Badla

Badla is a gripping mystery thriller that follows Naina Sethi, a successful businesswoman who becomes the prime suspect in the murder of her lover, Arjun. Determined to prove her innocence, she seeks the help of renowned defence attorney Badal Gupta. As they reconstruct the events leading up to the crime, their conversations reveal inconsistencies, buried truths, and long-hidden secrets. What begins as a legal strategy session gradually transforms into a tense psychological battle where nothing is quite as it seems.

Piku6/7

Piku

Piku is a comedy-drama centred on Piku, an independent and strong-willed architect from Delhi, and her ageing father, Bhaskor, whose constant health concerns, particularly his obsession with digestive issues, dominate their lives. When circumstances require them to travel to Kolkata to deal with their ancestral home, they set off on an eventful road trip accompanied by Rana, a practical taxi company owner. Along the way, the journey becomes a humorous and touching exploration of family bonds, personal growth, and unconventional relationships.

Jerry Maguire7/7

Jerry Maguire

Jerry Maguire (1996) is a romantic sports comedy that follows a successful but cutthroat sports agent who experiences a crisis of conscience. After publicly promoting a more compassionate, relationship-focused approach to business, he is dismissed from his firm. Left to start over, he struggles to rebuild both his professional career and personal life with the support of a single remaining client and a dedicated colleague.

TAGS:
Sunday OTT Watchlist
Sunday Watchlist
What to watch
Piku
Raakh

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