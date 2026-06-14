/Your Sunday OTT lineup: What to watch today, from Piku to Jerry Maguire

Shark Tale

Shark Tale follows Oscar, an ambitious and quick-witted fish who dreams of escaping his modest job and achieving fame and fortune. When a chance incident leads others to believe he has defeated a dangerous shark, Oscar embraces the misunderstanding and quickly becomes a celebrated local hero known as the "Sharkslayer." To keep up the illusion, he forms an unlikely partnership with Lenny, a gentle shark who prefers peace over predation. As Oscar's newfound fame grows, he must navigate the consequences of his deception while learning valuable lessons about friendship, honesty, and self-worth.