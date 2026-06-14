/Your Sunday OTT lineup: What to watch today, from Piku to Jerry Maguire

Whether you're spending Sunday relaxing at home, catching up on films you've missed, or searching for your next binge-worthy watch, this curated OTT lineup offers a mix of compelling stories to keep you entertained throughout the day.
Bhooth Bangla follows Arjun Acharya, a London-returned young man who inherits his grandfather’s ancestral palace in the quiet town of Mangalpur. Hoping to turn the estate into the perfect venue for his sister’s wedding, Arjun dismisses the villagers’ fears surrounding an age-old curse. According to local legend, the vengeful spirit of a demon named Vadhusur haunts the region, targeting brides on their wedding night. As preparations for the celebration begin, Arjun finds himself confronting unsettling mysteries that blur the line between myth and reality.
Raakh is an eight-episode investigative thriller that draws inspiration from the infamous 1978 Delhi Ranga-Billa case. The series centres on the tragic abduction and murder of two teenage siblings, Suman and Sahil Arora, and follows rookie sub-inspector Jayprakash as he leads a relentless investigation to bring those responsible to justice. Spanning multiple locations, the story unfolds as a tense nationwide manhunt, blending crime, suspense, and police procedural drama.
Directed by Mira Nair, Salaam Bombay! (1988) is a powerful drama that follows Krishna, a young boy left to fend for himself on the streets of Bombay. After being separated from his family, he becomes immersed in the city's impoverished neighbourhoods and red-light district, where he encounters hardship, exploitation, and fleeting moments of hope. As he struggles to survive, Krishna dreams of earning enough money to reunite with his family, offering a poignant glimpse into the lives of society’s most vulnerable children.
Badla is a gripping mystery thriller that follows Naina Sethi, a successful businesswoman who becomes the prime suspect in the murder of her lover, Arjun. Determined to prove her innocence, she seeks the help of renowned defence attorney Badal Gupta. As they reconstruct the events leading up to the crime, their conversations reveal inconsistencies, buried truths, and long-hidden secrets. What begins as a legal strategy session gradually transforms into a tense psychological battle where nothing is quite as it seems.
Piku is a comedy-drama centred on Piku, an independent and strong-willed architect from Delhi, and her ageing father, Bhaskor, whose constant health concerns, particularly his obsession with digestive issues, dominate their lives. When circumstances require them to travel to Kolkata to deal with their ancestral home, they set off on an eventful road trip accompanied by Rana, a practical taxi company owner. Along the way, the journey becomes a humorous and touching exploration of family bonds, personal growth, and unconventional relationships.
Jerry Maguire (1996) is a romantic sports comedy that follows a successful but cutthroat sports agent who experiences a crisis of conscience. After publicly promoting a more compassionate, relationship-focused approach to business, he is dismissed from his firm. Left to start over, he struggles to rebuild both his professional career and personal life with the support of a single remaining client and a dedicated colleague.