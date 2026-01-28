Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3011788https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/zee-24-ghanta-binodone-sera-24-from-mimi-chakraborty-to-shyamoupti-mudly-top-red-carpet-looks-moments-from-the-night-3011788
NewsPhotos Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: From Mimi Chakraborty to Shyamoupti Mudly, Top red carpet looks & moments from the night
photoDetails

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: From Mimi Chakraborty to Shyamoupti Mudly, Top red carpet looks & moments from the night

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 celebrated the finest talents of Bengali entertainment in a night filled with glamour and memorable moments. From elegant sarees to chic gowns and sharp formal looks, stars from film, television, and OTT lit up the event with their stunning style. Here are the best looks and standout moments from the evening.

Updated:Jan 30, 2026, 01:47 AM IST
Follow Us

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24

1/8
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24

The Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 celebrated excellence in the Bengali entertainment industry, with the award ceremony held on January 29, 2026, at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat. The grand event will be telecast exclusively on Zee 24 Ghanta on February 8, 2026, at 5:00 PM.

Follow Us

Bibriti Chatterjee turns heads in an elegant white saree with a bold red blouse

2/8
Bibriti Chatterjee turns heads in an elegant white saree with a bold red blouse

Actress Bibriti Chatterjee looked breathtaking as she walked the red carpet in a gorgeous white saree paired with a striking red blouse. Keeping her look graceful yet impactful, she opted for minimal accessories and soft makeup, allowing her outfit to steal the spotlight. Her poised appearance and confident smile made her one of the most stylish highlights of the evening.

Follow Us

Priyanka Sarkar brings timeless grace in a floral saree

3/8
Priyanka Sarkar brings timeless grace in a floral saree

Actress Priyanka Sarkar charmed everyone with her radiant smile and elegant floral saree, adding grace and warmth to the evening.

Follow Us

Rishi Kaushik keeps it classic

4/8
Rishi Kaushik keeps it classic

Bengali actor Rishi Kaushik made a sharp appearance at the event in a formal ensemble, wearing a grey suit teamed with a white shirt, exuding understated elegance.

Follow Us

Shyamoupti Mudly's elegant look

5/8
Shyamoupti Mudly's elegant look

Television actress Shyamoupti Mudly turned heads on the red carpet with her classy and graceful look. She opted for a white V-neck blouse with red accents, paired with a cream saree with a delicate border. A red bindi, bold earrings, and soft makeup perfectly complemented her traditional yet stylish appearance.

Follow Us

Jaya Ahsan looked breathtaking in a dazzling blue saree

6/8
Jaya Ahsan looked breathtaking in a dazzling blue saree

Jaya Ahsan lit up the evening with her dazzling appearance in a shimmering blue saree.

Follow Us

Actor Parambrata Chatterjee made a stylish appearance

7/8
Actor Parambrata Chatterjee made a stylish appearance

Parambrata Chatterjee rocked a casual yet chic ensemble, completing his look with statement glasses while presenting awards on the grand night.

Follow Us

Mimi Chakraborty shines in blue

8/8
Mimi Chakraborty shines in blue

Actress Mimi Chakraborty dazzled in an elegant blue gown as she won the Best Actress (OTT) award for her performance in Dainee.

Follow Us
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 best looksZee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 red carpet looksMimi ChakrabortyShyamoupti MudlyBibriti Chatterjee
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon12
title
Babar Azam
Meet Babar Azam: Once Hailed As Pakistan's 'Virat Kohli'; Now Facing International Shame With Dismal SR In T20I, T20 WC 2026 Lies His Last Hope, Allegedly Dating Hania Amir, Teammates Call Him 'Bobzy The King'
camera icon8
title
most followed Indian actors
Meet top 7 most followed Indian actors & actresses on Instagram 2026: THIS Stree Beats Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone
camera icon11
title
Shivam Dube love story
Shivam Dube’s Interfaith Love Story Explained: All about India all-rounder's marriage with Anjum Khan - In Pics
camera icon9
title
no rivers country
Saudi Arabia: The desert nation with no rivers that survives by 'drinking the ocean'
camera icon6
title
South Indian OTT Releases
Latest Malayalam, Tamil & Telugu OTT Releases (Jan 26–Feb 1, 2026): New Movies On Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 And More