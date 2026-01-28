Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: From Mimi Chakraborty to Shyamoupti Mudly, Top red carpet looks & moments from the night
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 celebrated the finest talents of Bengali entertainment in a night filled with glamour and memorable moments. From elegant sarees to chic gowns and sharp formal looks, stars from film, television, and OTT lit up the event with their stunning style. Here are the best looks and standout moments from the evening.
The Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 celebrated excellence in the Bengali entertainment industry, with the award ceremony held on January 29, 2026, at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat. The grand event will be telecast exclusively on Zee 24 Ghanta on February 8, 2026, at 5:00 PM.
Bibriti Chatterjee turns heads in an elegant white saree with a bold red blouse
Actress Bibriti Chatterjee looked breathtaking as she walked the red carpet in a gorgeous white saree paired with a striking red blouse. Keeping her look graceful yet impactful, she opted for minimal accessories and soft makeup, allowing her outfit to steal the spotlight. Her poised appearance and confident smile made her one of the most stylish highlights of the evening.
Priyanka Sarkar brings timeless grace in a floral saree
Actress Priyanka Sarkar charmed everyone with her radiant smile and elegant floral saree, adding grace and warmth to the evening.
Rishi Kaushik keeps it classic
Bengali actor Rishi Kaushik made a sharp appearance at the event in a formal ensemble, wearing a grey suit teamed with a white shirt, exuding understated elegance.
Shyamoupti Mudly's elegant look
Television actress Shyamoupti Mudly turned heads on the red carpet with her classy and graceful look. She opted for a white V-neck blouse with red accents, paired with a cream saree with a delicate border. A red bindi, bold earrings, and soft makeup perfectly complemented her traditional yet stylish appearance.
Jaya Ahsan looked breathtaking in a dazzling blue saree
Jaya Ahsan lit up the evening with her dazzling appearance in a shimmering blue saree.
Actor Parambrata Chatterjee made a stylish appearance
Parambrata Chatterjee rocked a casual yet chic ensemble, completing his look with statement glasses while presenting awards on the grand night.
Mimi Chakraborty shines in blue
Actress Mimi Chakraborty dazzled in an elegant blue gown as she won the Best Actress (OTT) award for her performance in Dainee.
