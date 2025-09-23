Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2963334https://zeenews.india.com/photos/health/fatty-liver-diet-5-vegetables-2963334
NewsPhotos5 Vegetables That Can Help Reverse Fatty Liver Disease In Just 3 Months
photoDetails

5 Vegetables That Can Help Reverse Fatty Liver Disease In Just 3 Months

Struggling with fatty liver? Discover five vegetables—including spinach, broccoli, and carrots—that can help improve your liver health and reduce symptoms in as little as three months.

 

Updated:Sep 23, 2025, 08:29 AM IST
Follow Us

Spinach

1/5
Spinach

Packed with vitamins E, C, and fiber, spinach protects the liver against damage and inflammation. Daily intake can enhance insulin sensitivity, inhibiting fat buildup. Its fiber content also facilitates digestion, further eliminating excess fat in the liver. (Pic Courtesy: PEXELS)

 

 

Follow Us

Broccoli

2/5
Broccoli

In managing fatty liver, broccoli is a necessary inclusion in your diet. The vegetable has glucosinolates, which aid the liver in detoxification and fat reduction. It also aids in decreasing inflammation and oxidative stress, thus lowering the risk of bacterial infections. (Pic Courtesy: PEXELS)

 

 

Follow Us

Brussels Sprouts

3/5
Brussels Sprouts

The indole content of Brussels sprouts prevents fat storage in the liver and speeds up detoxification. Eating them daily can also balance liver enzymes and cut down on overall liver damage. A regular Brussels sprouts diet may greatly reduce your chances of getting fatty liver disease. (Pic Courtesy: PEXELS)

 

 

Follow Us

Kale

4/5
Kale

Rich in antioxidants and magnesium, kale is especially useful for a healthy liver. Daily consumption stabilizes liver enzymes and minimizes fat deposits. The nitrates in kale also enhance blood circulation and may reduce inflammation in the liver. (Pic Courtesy: FREEPIK)

 

Follow Us

Carrots

5/5
Carrots

Carrots have beta-carotene, which is then converted into Vitamin A, aiding in repairing damaged liver cells. Carrot fiber helps regulate blood sugar levels. Regular consumption of carrots can decrease fat accumulation in the liver over time, increase metabolism, and help in losing weight. (Pic Courtesy: FREEPIK)

 

 

Follow Us
fatty liver dietvegetables for liver healthfatty liver remediesfoods to reverse fatty liverliver detox foodsspinach for fatty liverBroccoliCarrotsBrussels sproutsKale
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Navratri 2025 Day 1
Navratri 2025 Day 1: 7 White Ethnic Outfits Inspired By B-Town Divas Gen Z Must Try This Festive Season
camera icon8
title
mobility
Mangaluru-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Sleeper: Expected Route Halts, Fare And Other Details
camera icon7
title
Punjab Kings
4 Players Punjab Kings Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell And...
camera icon8
title
India's longest train route
India's Longest Train Route: 4 Days, 9 States, 4189 Km, 50+ Stations And Stunning Views – Any Guesses? It's…
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Say No To AMT/AGS! Discover Best Automatic Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh For Smooth Driving Experience