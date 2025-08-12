Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2944777https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/10-independence-day-traditions-only-indians-understand-from-kites-to-laddos-2944777
NewsPhotos10 Independence Day Traditions Only Indians Understand - From Kites To Laddos
photoDetails

10 Independence Day Traditions Only Indians Understand - From Kites To Laddos

Independence Day in India is more than just a national holiday; it is a celebration of freedom, unity, and national identity. 

From quiet residential colonies to large institutions, every corner of the country marks the day in vibrant, meaningful ways. 

Whether it’s school functions, family crafts, or revisiting history through cinema and art, August 15 becomes a moment for collective remembrance and pride. 

Here are 10 popular ways Indians across the country celebrate this iconic day:

Updated:Aug 12, 2025, 08:50 AM IST
Follow Us

Flag Hoisting in Localities and Housing Societies

1/10
Flag Hoisting in Localities and Housing Societies

Residential complexes often organise small flag-hoisting ceremonies, followed by singing the national anthem and distributing sweets like laddoos.

Follow Us

Cultural Shows and Traditional Performances

2/10
Cultural Shows and Traditional Performances

Schools hold cultural events with patriotic songs, classical dances, and skits that showcase India’s diversity and freedom struggle.

Follow Us

DIY Crafts and Posters Inspired by Freedom Fighters

3/10
DIY Crafts and Posters Inspired by Freedom Fighters

Children make tricolour-themed crafts, posters, and art that showcase India's journey to independence and honour freedom fighters who made it happen.

Follow Us

Binge-Watching Patriotic Films

4/10
Binge-Watching Patriotic Films

Special line-ups are curated on TV channels and streaming platforms for classic and modern films that rekindle the patriotic spirit.

Follow Us

Reciting Poems and Performing Stage Plays

5/10
Reciting Poems and Performing Stage Plays

Poetry recitations, monologues, and dramatic plays are popular in schools and cultural clubs to honour freedom fighters.

Follow Us

School Parades and Fancy Dress Competitions

6/10
School Parades and Fancy Dress Competitions

Schools across the country organise marches, themed competitions, and speeches where children dress up as national leaders or soldiers. 

Follow Us

Decorating Homes With Tricolour Themes

7/10
Decorating Homes With Tricolour Themes

Many people adorn their homes with national flags, paper decorations, and lights in saffron, white, and green.

Follow Us

Kite Flying As a Symbol of Freedom

8/10
Kite Flying As a Symbol of Freedom

In several cities of India, kite flying on Independence Day is a tradition that symbolises the joy of freedom in the open skies.

Follow Us

Social Media Tributes and Digital Celebrations

9/10
Social Media Tributes and Digital Celebrations

People post patriotic quotes, songs, and personal reflections online to express gratitude and celebrate the nation.

Follow Us

Credits

10/10
Credits

Photo Credit: All Representational Images/ Pixabay

Follow Us
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Virat Kohli
4 Players Who Could Replace Virat Kohli In India's ODI Team After His Retirement: Sai Sudharsan, Sanju Samson And...
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Sick Of High Fuel Prices? Check 5 SUVs With 20+ Kmpl Mileage Under Rs 8 Lakh
camera icon8
title
Asia Cup 2025
4 Players Who Deserve A Place In India's Asia Cup Squad After Superb IPL 2025 Season: Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul And...
camera icon6
title
Indian Railways
Beyond Borders: Your Train Ticket From India Can Now Lead To Another Country
camera icon7
title
New Income Tax Bill
Tax Code Overhaul: Key Changes In The New Income Tax Bill 2025 Explained
NEWS ON ONE CLICK