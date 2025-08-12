10 Independence Day Traditions Only Indians Understand - From Kites To Laddos

photoDetails

english

2944740

Independence Day in India is more than just a national holiday; it is a celebration of freedom, unity, and national identity.

From quiet residential colonies to large institutions, every corner of the country marks the day in vibrant, meaningful ways.

Whether it’s school functions, family crafts, or revisiting history through cinema and art, August 15 becomes a moment for collective remembrance and pride.

Here are 10 popular ways Indians across the country celebrate this iconic day: