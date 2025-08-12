10 Independence Day Traditions Only Indians Understand - From Kites To Laddos
Independence Day in India is more than just a national holiday; it is a celebration of freedom, unity, and national identity.
From quiet residential colonies to large institutions, every corner of the country marks the day in vibrant, meaningful ways.
Whether it’s school functions, family crafts, or revisiting history through cinema and art, August 15 becomes a moment for collective remembrance and pride.
Here are 10 popular ways Indians across the country celebrate this iconic day:
Flag Hoisting in Localities and Housing Societies
Residential complexes often organise small flag-hoisting ceremonies, followed by singing the national anthem and distributing sweets like laddoos.
Cultural Shows and Traditional Performances
Schools hold cultural events with patriotic songs, classical dances, and skits that showcase India’s diversity and freedom struggle.
DIY Crafts and Posters Inspired by Freedom Fighters
Children make tricolour-themed crafts, posters, and art that showcase India's journey to independence and honour freedom fighters who made it happen.
Binge-Watching Patriotic Films
Special line-ups are curated on TV channels and streaming platforms for classic and modern films that rekindle the patriotic spirit.
Reciting Poems and Performing Stage Plays
Poetry recitations, monologues, and dramatic plays are popular in schools and cultural clubs to honour freedom fighters.
School Parades and Fancy Dress Competitions
Schools across the country organise marches, themed competitions, and speeches where children dress up as national leaders or soldiers.
Decorating Homes With Tricolour Themes
Many people adorn their homes with national flags, paper decorations, and lights in saffron, white, and green.
Kite Flying As a Symbol of Freedom
In several cities of India, kite flying on Independence Day is a tradition that symbolises the joy of freedom in the open skies.
Social Media Tributes and Digital Celebrations
People post patriotic quotes, songs, and personal reflections online to express gratitude and celebrate the nation.
