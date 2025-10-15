10 Indian Cities With Cleanest Air Quality In Winter - AQI Of These Places Are Better Than Delhi, Mumbai And Chennai
As winter sets in across India, air pollution levels often surge in many major cities. However, some cities defy this trend by maintaining clean and breathable air. Whether a winter getaway in on your mind or you are simply curious about which Indian cities prioritize air purity, here are the top 10 Indian cities with the cleanest air quality during winter, based on AQI (Air Quality Index) data of CPCB dates December 31, 2024.
Why Air Quality Is In News?
Major Indian cities often report hazardous AQI levels, impacting public health and daily life. Seasonal factors like stubble burning, vehicular emissions, and low wind speeds contribute to the spike. This has sparked debates on environmental policies and the urgent need for sustainable solutions.
GRAP-1 In Delhi
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in Delhi-NCR imposed Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Tuesday.
As per ANI, this comes after the AQI in the region dropped to 211, categorising it as 'poor', according to a statement released by the Commission.
AQI Today
According to the data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) as of October 15, 4 pm, the AQI of Delhi was 233 and categorised as 'poor'.
Best Air Quality In Winters
As per the data of CPCB, dated December 31, Madikeri stood as the city with the cleanest air with an index value of 26 and categorised as 'good'.
(Note: The CPCB data consisted of 229 Indian cities' AQI)
Who Made It To Top 5?
2: Varanasi- 30 3: Prayagraj- 35 4: Chikkaballapur- 37 5: Hassan- 37
The Next Part
6: Belgaum- 38 7: Chhal- 38 8: Chikkamagaluru- 39 9: Mysuru and Thoothukudi had both recorded AQI on December 31, 2024, at 4 pm.
10th Indian City With...
Chamarajanagar's AQI was recorded at 41 on December 31, 2024, according to CPCB data.
What Was Delhi's AQI?
Delhi's AQI on December 31, 2024, was recorded at 283, as per CPCB.
Note
(The data of 'Top 10 Indian Cities With Cleanest Air In Winter' is based on CPCB's published findings dated December 31, 2024, and is an average of 24 hours.)
